Introducing the Triplett MM700B Benchtop Digital Multimeter: the go-to meter for precision benchwork

The new MM700B benchtop multimeter is an essential tool for engineers, technicians, and anyone working with electrical and electronic systems to ensure proper functionality, diagnose problems, and ensure the desired performance of electronic devices and circuits.

High-feature, high-value benchtop multimeter

High Accuracy & Quick Response: Powered by AC and designed with True RMS technology, the MM700B ensures reliable accuracy and fast-responding measurements.

Comprehensive Measurement Range: With its ability to measure an array of parameters, from voltage and current to resistance, temperature, and beyond, the MM700B caters to a wide range of benchwork testing needs, consolidating multiple tools into one.

Diverse Testing Capabilities: The MM700B is equipped to conduct various tests, including checking diodes to verify their functionality and determine their forward voltage drop; testing and determining the current gain (hFE) of transistors; silicon control rectifier (SCR) testing; verifying if there is a break in the circuit (continuity); and testing equivalent resistance when there are multiple resistances. Altogether, the added functions provide an extensive toolkit for professionals.

Intuitive Display and Functionality: The 6000-count LED display includes a bar graph for incremental measurements. The meter can be set to auto or manual ranging. Essential Min/Max, Data Hold, and Relative modes offer customizable, user-friendly functionality, ensuring accuracy at your fingertips.

Data Recording and Analysis: With its USB interface, the MM700B enables seamless data recording of up to 20,000 data groups. This added logging capability a closer look at historical data and trend chart viewing for more in-depth analytics and processing.

Safety and Compliance: Rated CAT II 600V and cETLus listed, the MM700B assures safety and reliability in every use.

Ready to Start Package: The MM700B comes complete with essential accessories including AC power cord, test leads, alligator clip short test leads, multifunction test socket, Type K temperature probe, USB cable with software, and a carrying case for convenience and portability.

For added peace of mind, Triplett offers a 1-year warranty, providing peace of mind to users.

Experience easy-to-use benchwork accuracy and efficiency with the Triplett MM700B True RMS Benchtop Digital Multimeter. For more information, visit https://www.triplett.com/products/benchtop-digital-multimeter-mm700b0 . To find a Triplett distributor, please visit: https://www.triplett.com/pages/where-to-buy.

About Triplett Test Equipment

For over a century, Triplett has been at the forefront of developing reliable, high-quality test and measurement tools. Triplett's commitment to innovation and precision has solidified its reputation as a trusted provider of electrical and electronic testing equipment.

Founded in 1904, Triplett Test Equipment is a leading provider of test and measurement tools and instruments. Triplett customers benefit from over 100 years of innovation and problem-solving expert solutions across a range of industries. Triplett tools help professionals in electrical contracting, voice/data/video (VDV) telecommunications, CCTV/security video installation and maintenance, water damage restoration and more. Triplett is based in Manchester, NH and is a part of Jewell Instruments.

To learn more, visit our website, www.triplett.com, or visit our social sites on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

