Introducing TickTalk 5, the Newest Generation of Kids' Smartwatches - Exclusive Pre-Sale Now Available

A standalone 4G/LTE smartwatch, TickTalk 5 is a new-generation premium device with a revamped UI/UX interface that improves interaction and user experience, emphasizing simplicity, efficiency, and safety. The brand is COPPA Certified and committed to children's online safety and privacy. Post this

Strategically created without browsing access, games, or social media, TickTalk 5 is a powerful tool for parents searching for a way to stay in contact with their children with a safe cell phone alternative. TickTalk 5 allows children to ease into their first tech experience with kid-friendly apps. The most expansive messaging experience in a kid's smartwatch with seamless Talk-To-Text, quick responses, voice recordings, emojis, GIFs and group chats–all with end-to-end encryption. TickTalk 5 is designed with a simple and effective interface that ages pre-K to 6th grade can easily navigate. Explore more outstanding features:

Connect More, Worry Less: TickTalk 5 enables voice and video calls over WiFi or data, offering communication for parents and children anywhere. TickTalk's signal booster offers unparalleled nationwide and global signal coverage, ensuring reliable communication and precise tracking for parental peace of mind.

Lighter and Stronger: TickTalk 5 weighs 20% less than the previous model. Designed for rough play, featuring IP67 waterproof, shockproof and dustproof capabilities, it easily tackles the demands of childhood adventures.

Improved Experience and Superior Quality: battery standby time lasts up to 136 hours, reception boosted by 10%, and waterproofing enhanced by 20%. The Parental Control App has been optimized and now boasts a revamped interface for seamless operation. The new smartwatch comes with location tracking, historical routes, Emergency SOS, 911 response and the most parental control features than in any kids' smartwatch.

Premium Features: Free music, podcasts and stories streaming powered by iHeartRadio Family*, activity tracking and a five-megapixel selfie camera. This high-resolution camera is equipped with 16 fun filters, allowing kids to get creative with their images and videos.

"With TickTalk 5, our goal is to give every family an accessible, affordable solution for peace of mind," said the President and Co-Founder of TickTalk, Ying Gong. "Families with young children can enjoy our core communication and safety features and learn good habits for a positive and safe introduction to tech. At TickTalk, we strongly believe that children and parents staying connected shouldn't be a luxury but a right."

This marks the first time TickTalk will have two generations of innovative 4G/LTE children's smartwatch phones, letting the brand cater to more families. The previous model, TickTalk 4, is ideal for ages five and up.

TickTalk 5 purchases in the U.S. include a pre-installed nano-SIM using TickTalk Wireless, an affordable, pay-as-you-go cellular plan starting at $9.99/month + tax with no contracts or hidden fees. TickTalk 5 is priced at $149.99 MSRP in a range of colors.

TickTalk 5 is available now for pre-order, visit TickTalk's website to view special offers.*

*iHeartRadio Family Radio App is only available for US US-based customers.

*Promotional pricing is subject to change without notice. See myticktalk.com for up-to-date pricing.

About TickTalk Tech LLC

The trailblazing team at TickTalk designs the most advanced children's smartwatches that foster a positive relationship between family communication and technology. By emphasizing responsible and healthy usage, over 275,000 families in 80+ countries trust a TickTalk smartwatch for their kids and preteens. Prominent media outlets praise TickTalk, including CBS News, Wirecutter, Time Magazine, Today, Parents, and USA Today, who have named the smartwatches among the best.

What makes TickTalk different from other children's smartwatches is that our products are designed internally from start to finish to offer our customers the highest level of security over their child's private information. We decided early on to build our own R&D team, despite being a startup, to design both our parental control app and smartwatch in-house, offering 24/7 security over our backend with end-to-end encrypted messaging and one of the world's most secure cloud servers powered by AWS to protect user data.

TickTalk Tech's revolutionary ecosystem is the pathway to successful digital parenting. As a cell phone alternative, TickTalk is a parent's partner in keeping families connected without worrying about an over-reliance on technology.

Through its TickTalk Gives initiative, the parent-founded brand continues its commitment to improving the lives of families worldwide, giving charitably to like-minded organizations that help us raise the kindest, healthiest, and happiest generation yet.

Visit http://www.myticktalk.com to learn more and follow us on Instagram @myticktalk.

Media Contact

Jacqueline Ring, TickTalk, (760)666-0683, [email protected], myticktalk.com

Rachel Quaill, TickTalk, (844) 260-4051, [email protected], myticktalk.com

SOURCE TickTalk Tech LLC