Introducing Truly Free Market: The New Era of E-Commerce for Brands, Creators and Consumers

"Most companies today exist to put money in the pockets of owners, investors and shareholders, but Truly Free Market is reimagining this concept," said Stephen Ezell, founder and CEO of Truly Free Market. Post this

Over 350,000 families have already joined Truly Free Market, which offers exclusive access to new product releases, discounts, group buys and special offers made only available to the Truly Free Market community. Consumers can sign up now to start saving on top-tier brands like Primal Life Organics, Adapt Naturals, Wellnesse, Egyptian Linens and more.

"Stephen's visionary leadership for Truly Free Market is inspiring," said Jim Martin, CTO of Truly Free Market. "He's cultivated an exceptional community of individuals and families dedicated to eliminating harmful, toxic chemicals from their homes while supporting conscious companies making a difference in the world. I'm thrilled to spearhead the expansion of our engineering team, enhancing Truly Free Market's digital capabilities to forge stronger connections between consumers and high-quality products."

How Truly Free Market works:

Brands: Unlock full access to Shopify integrations to build a store, sell products and foster lasting customer relationships. For a limited time, brands can sign up here to build a store for free. Truly Free Market drops orders directly into brands' Shopify stores, eliminating the need to supply excess inventory. Brands handle their own fulfillment but are rewarded for excellent customer service: The faster boxes are shipped out the door, the less fees brands will pay. Brands that sign up today will receive six months of free seller-suite tools ( $297 /month value).

Creators : Embrace a platform where creativity is valued and rewarded by monetizing content as an influencer with 100% guaranteed content distribution across Truly Free Market's integrated social platform. Truly Free Market offers a fully engaged audience, ready to buy.

: Embrace a platform where creativity is valued and rewarded by monetizing content as an influencer with 100% guaranteed content distribution across Truly Free Market's integrated social platform. Truly Free Market offers a fully engaged audience, ready to buy. Consumers: Make money while shopping! Enjoy Truly Free Market's digital currency, "Talents," which are earned in three easy ways: through purchases, through a decentralized exchange and for referring friends! Plus, receive a guaranteed minimum of 1% back on everything purchased in real-time – it all goes back into consumers' digital wallets for future shopping. Consumers will also enjoy exclusive deals, discounts, group buys, free shipping and more!

Join Truly Free Market today and receive one royalty share of the company – just for signing up! For a limited time, brands can build a store for free by joining the new gold rush here. To tap into the new era of e-commerce or to learn how to grow a business, build an online presence and make money while shopping, visit trulyfreemarket.com.

About Truly Free Market

Lookout Amazon and TikTok! Truly Free Market is the new game-changing e-commerce destination set to revolutionize shopping and socializing. As the world's first decentralized marketplace, Truly Free Market empowers brands to build and scale an online business, creators to monetize content and shoppers to save big with discounts and digital currency. Say goodbye to excessive fees and hello to a win-win for brands, creators and consumers! Plus, Truly Free Market puts money back into members' wallets with real-time revenue sharing. Join the revolution at Truly Free Market to gain access to top-tier brands like Wellnesse, Primal Life Organics, Egyptian Linens and more. Receive a coveted royalty share of the company – by simply signing up! For a limited time, brands can build their store for FREE and be a part of the new gold rush in online shopping with a built-in social platform. Everyone wins on Truly Free Market. Shop trulyfreemarket.com today to unlock the secrets of growing an online business and expanding your digital footprint while embarking on a shopping journey like never before!

