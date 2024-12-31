Introducing [TSUKIJI SUPER MARKET] - We are food professionals based in Tsukiji, Tokyo, dedicated to sharing Japan's traditions and food culture with the world

Launch of our brand-new service, [TSUKIJI SUPER MARKET]! We are food professionals based in Tsukiji, Tokyo, dedicated to sharing Japan's traditions and food culture with the world. Our greatest strength lies in our ability and provide fresh and genuine ingredients sourced from all over Japan.

TOKYO, Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We're thrilled to announce the launch of our brand-new service, [TSUKIJI SUPER MARKET]! Designed with you in mind, [TSUKIJI SUPER MARKET] aims to nhance an experience.

Here's what you can look forward to:

[Key Benefit 1]

Our greatest strength lies in our ability and provide fresh and genuine ingredients sourced from all over Japan .

[Key Benefit 2]

It is our mission and promise to all our customers to ensure that the products reach you approximately 48 hours of leaving Japan via UPS cargo services, so you can enjoy them safely and with peace of mind.

[Key Benefit 3]

Enjoy Japan's Seasonal Delights Worldwide!

Prior to the announcement of the new service, for the first 10 monitor members, you can get 50% off for the first time only. Please contact us.

https://tsukijisupermarket.com/

Media Contact

TSUKIJI SUPER MARKET, TSUKIJI SUPER MARKET, 81 0000000, [email protected]

TSUKIJI SUPER MARKET, JAPAN, [email protected], https://tsukijisupermarket.com/

SOURCE TSUKIJI SUPER MARKET