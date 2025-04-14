Introducing Turbo-CR™: Revolutionizing Dental Hygiene with Advanced Calculus Removal Technology

Leading the way in dental innovation, Essential Dental Systems (EDS), is proud to announce the launch of Turbo-CR, a groundbreaking product engineered to streamline the removal of calculus, elevating dental hygiene appointments to new levels of efficiency and comfort.

SOUTH HACKENSACK, N.J., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading the way in dental innovation, Essential Dental Systems (EDS), is proud to announce the launch of Turbo-CR, a groundbreaking product engineered to streamline the removal of calculus, elevating dental hygiene appointments to new levels of efficiency and comfort.

Turbo-CR features advanced activated foaming technology, setting a new standard in calculus removal. Unlike traditional mechanical scaling methods, Turbo-CR efficiently softens calculus without compromising enamel integrity, ensuring a gentle approach to oral health while prioritizing patient comfort. This revolutionary product not only significantly reduces patient chair time but also empowers practitioners to optimize their schedules, accommodate more appointments, and enhance practice efficiency and revenue.

Effortless Procedure: Turbo-CR's unique formulation allows it to flow effortlessly into interproximal and subgingival spaces, reaching areas traditionally hard to access. This feature ensures thorough cleaning and promotes superior oral hygiene outcomes, improving patient care and appointment enjoyability.





Built-in Chromatic Indicator: Turbo-CR includes a built-in chromatic indicator that enhances safety and ensures foolproof procedures. This indicator allows dental professionals to perform hygiene appointments with confidence and precision, guaranteeing optimal results every time.





Versatility: Turbo-CR is designed to work seamlessly with various clinical cases, from routine 6-month appointments to the toughest scaling and root planing procedures. Its versatility makes it an essential tool in every dental practice, offering comprehensive coverage and superior calculus removal capabilities. Turbo-CR assists in periodontal cleaning by safely removing calculus buildup without instruments scratching the implant. It preserves the integrity of materials like titanium and ceramics.

We believe Turbo-CR will revolutionize the way dental professionals approach calculus removal. With its advanced technology and patient-centered design, Turbo-CR is poised to become a cornerstone in modern dental hygiene practices.

Turbo-CR is now available for purchase through EDS's authorized distributors. For more information about Turbo-CR and how it can revolutionize your practice, please visit www.edsdental.com or contact [email protected].

Olga Tomas Fragale, Essential Dental Systems, 1 201.487.9090, [email protected], https://edsdental.com/

