Introducing Turnberry Beadery: Jewelry Made with a Purpose

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Turnberry Beadery, a non-profit jewelry venture founded by Ellen Livingston, is on a mission to make fine artisan jewelry that can do more than just look great. Turnberry Beadery brings together artistry, creativity, and philanthropy in a unique and meaningful way - donating all profits to the Parkinson Voice Project.
Inspired by cherished memories of creative moments spent with her grandmother, Ellen has found joy in art throughout her life. Her travels around the world fueled her fascination with local art and cultures, particularly the vibrant colors and intricate beadwork she saw in India.
In 2021, life took an unexpected turn when Ellen was diagnosed with early stage Parkinson's Disease. A profound purpose quickly emerged - to utilize her jewelry-making talents to support a greater need. Thus, Turnberry Beadery was born.
At Turnberry Beadery, each piece of jewelry is hand crafted by Ellen using both new and repurposed beads and pendants from various corners of the globe. The result is a unique collection of necklaces created for both casual and formal wear.
What sets Turnberry Beadery apart is its unwavering commitment to the Parkinson's community. All profits made from Turnberry Beadery sales are donated to the Parkinson Voice Project, an organization dedicated to providing speech and voice therapy to Parkinson's Disease patients.
Ellen, the passionate force behind Turnberry Beadery, and herself in speech therapy that uses Voice Project materials, is confident that she is supporting a critically needed service: one that helps Parkinson's patients maintain voice, speech and swallowing strength.
In Ellen's own words, "Turnberry Beadery is not just about creating jewelry; it's about supporting an important service. What is most rewarding for me is knowing that what I do as a labor of love is helping other Parkinson's patients receive much needed services".
To learn more about Turnberry Beadery and its mission-driven jewelry, visit https://www.turnberrybeadery.com/.
