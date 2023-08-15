Introducing Turnberry Beadery: Jewelry Made with a Purpose

In Ellen's own words, "Turnberry Beadery is not just about creating jewelry; it's about supporting an important service. What is most rewarding for me is knowing that what I do as a labor of love is helping other Parkinson's patients receive much needed services" Tweet this

In 2021, life took an unexpected turn when Ellen was diagnosed with early stage Parkinson's Disease. A profound purpose quickly emerged - to utilize her jewelry-making talents to support a greater need. Thus, Turnberry Beadery was born.

At Turnberry Beadery, each piece of jewelry is hand crafted by Ellen using both new and repurposed beads and pendants from various corners of the globe. The result is a unique collection of necklaces created for both casual and formal wear.

What sets Turnberry Beadery apart is its unwavering commitment to the Parkinson's community. All profits made from Turnberry Beadery sales are donated to the Parkinson Voice Project, an organization dedicated to providing speech and voice therapy to Parkinson's Disease patients.

Ellen, the passionate force behind Turnberry Beadery, and herself in speech therapy that uses Voice Project materials, is confident that she is supporting a critically needed service: one that helps Parkinson's patients maintain voice, speech and swallowing strength.

In Ellen's own words, "Turnberry Beadery is not just about creating jewelry; it's about supporting an important service. What is most rewarding for me is knowing that what I do as a labor of love is helping other Parkinson's patients receive much needed services".

To learn more about Turnberry Beadery and its mission-driven jewelry, visit https://www.turnberrybeadery.com/.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ellen Livingston

Founder, Turnberry Beadery

Phone: 561-887-7394

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Ellen Livingston, Turnberry Beadery, 1 561-887-7394, [email protected], https://www.turnberrybeadery.com/

SOURCE Turnberry Beadery