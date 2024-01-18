Introducing Vena's Cutting-Edge vCommute Cases for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series

"We at Vena will continue to release innovative and protective phone cases for consumers who are on the cutting edge of consumer technology." says Feon Tan, CEO of Vena. Post this

Beloved for its blend of functionality, design, and protection, the patented vCommute wallet case features a discrete card slot and a versatile kickstand with three adjustable positions. Compatible with magnetic car phone mounts, this wallet incorporates metal plates within the flap, eliminating the need for additional plates or adhesives. The cases were engineered with military-grade drop protection and CornerGuard® Technology, to safeguard the Samsung Galaxy S24 series from recurrent damage and drops. For the first time, the cases will be available in Space Gray and Deep Purple, a new colorway for Vena's Samsung-compatible offerings. A version of the S24 Ultra case will also showcase a new feature for Vena's phone cases: a metal kickstand for enhanced durability and a sleek finish, which will also be available in additional product lines in the future.

Vena Samsung Galaxy S24 Series

Vena offers a wide range of cases and accessories for existing Apple and Android devices and has recently expanded its lineup of accessories. Vena's products come with a limited lifetime warranty, 24/7 free customer support, and free standard shipping to the United States, U.K., and Canada. For more information on Vena's products and accessories, visit venaproducts.com and their Amazon store or follow updates on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Media assets are available HERE.

About Vena Products

Vena, founded and headquartered in St. Paul, Minn., is dedicated to helping you protect and style your latest devices with our innovative designs. We carefully select and design our products to bring life to your device while maintaining a classy, minimalist, and chic appearance. Our customers are our inspiration. Your lifestyle inspires us to create innovative products to suit all walks of life. At Vena, it's not about us; it's about you. For more information visit venaproducts.com.

Media Contact

Kaitlyn Mercier, Vena, 2184094940, [email protected], venaproducts.com

