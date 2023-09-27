Introducing VentoRake, an All-in-one Yard Work Tool to Revolutionize Leaf Management and Outdoor Maintenance

"I was tired of bagging pre-raked piles of leaves by hand, or slowly vacuuming the leaf piles with a handheld vacuum whenever I would clean my backyard." Tweet this

76,000 people in the US are injured every year while raking leaves or using manual garden tools related to this activity. The repetitive actions of bending down repeatedly, lifting heavy bags, and constantly walking back and forth to dispose of them can strain the back, arms, and shoulders. VentoRake's innovative design allows it to strap securely around the shoulders and waist, leaving users hands-free while using the tool.

VentoRake operates on battery power for an environmentally-conscious approach. Sporting a 40-volt/4ah Lithium-ion battery and a brushless motor, it offers prolonged operational duration and charges within just 30 minutes. It features an intensity dial, permitting the adjustment of airflow strength. VentoRake features an intensity dial, permitting the adjustment of airflow strength. With a convenient Bluetooth trigger on the handle, operating VentoRake is a breeze.

"I was tired of bagging pre-raked piles of leaves by hand, or slowly vacuuming the leaf piles with a handheld vacuum whenever I would clean my backyard," said Founder and CEO, Cody WIlliams. "That's why we created VentoRake, helping people speed up mundane tasks effectively. It's also a blower, eliminating the need for a separate purchase and saving you money!"

VentoRake is dedicated to furnishing a more effective tool, enabling reduced time spent on yard work and increased moments shared with family and friends. VentoRake is currently open for pre-orders at pr.go2.fund/ventorake.

About Williams & Cary

Williams & Cary are dedicated to simplifying yard work for all. Cody Williams has consistently faced challenges in efficiently managing his yard work. He has dedicated numerous years to crafting the VentoRake and is thrilled to unveil this efficient solution to accomplish the task in one go. For more information, visit http://www.williamsandcary.com/.

Media Contact

Matt Harris, Williams & Cary, 704-313-9319, [email protected], https://www.williamsandcary.com/

SOURCE VentoRake