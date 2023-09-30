Introducing Vintage Capital: Democratizing Access to Elite Private Market Investments

Vintage Capital is Democratizing Access to Elite Private Market Investments. Previously only available to an exclusive few, Vintage partners with world class asset managers to bring once closed products to everyday investors.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Sept. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vintage Capital, a groundbreaking private market investment platform, is proud to announce its launch, bringing elite investment opportunities to a wider audience. Historically reserved for the ultra-wealthy, world-class investment firms are now within reach, thanks to Vintage Capital.

Changing the Game

Access to premier investment firms like Oaktree, Carlyle, and Apollo has long been limited to a select few. Vintage Capital is on a mission to change that narrative. With a keen focus on investing in private assets alongside top-tier sponsors, Vintage Capital is reshaping the investment landscape.

Our Core Beliefs

At Vintage Capital, we hold these fundamental beliefs:

Most investors are overexposed to public markets.

Investors deserve access to elite private asset managers.

Investing in a diversified pool of private assets should be more accessible.

We leverage our extensive network to provide investors with opportunities that are often challenging to access directly, all while maintaining far lower investment minimums compared to those required by the underlying managers.

Seizing the Opportunity

In light of recent pricing corrections, Vintage Capital believes the current market conditions are exceptionally favorable for private market investments. We have designed our platform as the private market investment firm we would choose for our own capital.

Simple and Transparent

To ensure the best possible returns for our investors, we have implemented a straightforward management fee-only structure, passing through all fund profits directly to our clients.

What's Next

In the coming weeks, Vintage Capital will be launching a credit fund, expanding our investment offerings. We are also committed to sharing valuable investment insights and additional opportunities with our community periodically.

Contact Information

For more information about Vintage Capital, please visit our website at www.vintage-funds.com.

Thank you,

Brad Johnson, Co-Founder and CIO

Ian Fisher, Co-Founder and COO

Vintage Capital

www.vintage-funds.com

About Vintage Capital

Vintage Capital is a pioneering private market investment platform dedicated to democratizing access to elite private asset managers. With a commitment to simplicity, transparency, and unparalleled opportunities, Vintage Capital is reshaping the investment landscape. To learn more, visit www.vintage-funds.com.

Media Contact

Brad Johnson, Vintage Capital, 1 949-478-1721, [email protected], vintage-funds.com

SOURCE Vintage Capital