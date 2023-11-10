Introducing WellRive: A Full-Service Move Management Company Serving the 55+ Community

"I've dreamed of taking this senior relocation concept nationwide or regionally, & now that we have an association with CRI, I think that will put us on a great foundation to take those next steps beyond what I can do in California," says Greg Gunderson, Founder & President of Gentle Transitions, CA Post this

"I'm really excited about our new relationship with CRI," says Greg Gunderson, founder and president of Gentle Transitions, California. "I've dreamed of taking this senior relocation concept nationwide or regionally, and now that we have an association with CRI, I think that will put us on a great foundation to take those next steps beyond what I can do in California."

Sensitive to the transitional challenges faced by aging adults, WellRive offers clients a full-service moving solution; from space planning and design, packing and moving, home sale support and full settling-in, whether you're moving locally or around the world.

"We are excited for the opportunity to enhance our customers' experience through a myriad of customized solutions," states Tiffany Crozier, President/CCO of CRI. "As an industry veteran and leader in the corporate relocation industry, we've spent decades building teams and vetting an ecosystem of preferred partners in real estate, home sale programs, temporary housing, moving solutions, donation & estate sale services, and more. It's these additional services that we are excited to be able to offer to our active and aging adult population.

"We understand the complexities of a relocation, whether local or long distance, at any age and look forward to coordinating a full suite of services for our customers, managing their experience from end to end, so they may continue enjoying more important parts of life: family and friends, leaving the rest to us."

WellRive companies prioritize the excitement of new beginnings over the stress of moving, providing highly customized and stress-free experiences. By leveraging CRI's expertise, WellRive is prepared to handle the challenges of Peak 65 and the influx of retirees over the next 10 years.

"Observing the transformation Peak 65 will bring, WellRive will lead the industry by delivering flawless transitions and unmatched personalized care," states Anthony Horton, CEO of CRI. "It's a testament to the level of excellence we continually pursue at CRI, and WellRive further elevates this commitment by enabling aging adults to embark on their new journeys with the utmost convenience and peace of mind."

About WellRive:

WellRive, a division of Corporate Relocation International, is a Full-Service Move Management Company dedicated to providing exceptional relocation solutions for the 55+ community. With a comprehensive range of services, WellRive ensures a seamless and stress-free transition to the next chapter of life.

