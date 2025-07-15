Introducing Wild Origins: Where Vision And Regeneration Meet

"Wild Origins is about building what's next," says Jacobs, Founder of Wild Origins. We are partnering with people and projects that are bold and purposeful. I believe the best ideas feel both inevitable and inspired, while being deeply grounded in purpose." Post this

Among the first partnerships under Wild Origins, Jacobs has been appointed as a Senior Strategic Advisor to Capella Hotel Group, supporting the brand's global growth and strategic development. He is also serving as an Advisor to Desa Potato Head on its continued expansion and long-term vision. Additional partners in hospitality, wellness, retail, and regenerative land development, each aligned in the ethos of responsible, forward-looking innovation, will be announced soon.

"Wild Origins is about building what's next," says Jacobs, Founder of Wild Origins. "It is a space to reimagine how we live, create, and connect with each other and the world around us. We are partnering with people and projects that are bold and purposeful. I believe the best ideas feel both inevitable and inspired, while being deeply grounded in purpose."

Wild Origins provides strategic services for forward-thinking developers, creatives, and visionaries, including asset management and financial assessment, operational analysis, brand and marketing strategy, sustainability planning, comprehensive pre-opening planning and concept development across hospitality, residential, retail, and wellness.

A seasoned entrepreneur, Jacobs brings decades of operational, development, financing, and brand-building expertise. He is widely regarded as a pioneer of purpose-led hospitality. As CEO of Six Senses, he transformed the company from a niche resort brand into a globally recognized leader in sustainability, wellness, innovation, and experiential travel. Under his leadership, Six Senses expanded from eight to 26 properties, with a robust pipeline of more than 30 additional projects. Prior to Six Senses, Jacobs held senior leadership roles at Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts and Starwood Capital Group, with a career spanning more than three decades at the intersection of luxury, design, and transformative lifestyle concepts. His work has shaped some of the industry's most admired properties, and his vision continues to influence the future of hospitality and beyond.

To stay updated on the latest news from Wild Origins, please visit wildorigins.com. For headshots of Neil Jacobs, please visit here.

