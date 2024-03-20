Introducing Windows 11's New AI Assistant Copilot Feature?

As Microsoft further expands its AI offerings, it takes Windows 11 Copilot to new heights. This will pave the way for users to interact in much more natural and comfortable ways with the technology they depend on. Post this

"As Microsoft further expands its AI offerings, it takes Windows 11 Copilot to new heights. This will pave the way for users to interact in much more natural and comfortable ways with the technology they depend on," commented Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies.

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "What is Windows 11's New AI Assistant Copilot Feature?."

One Stop Shopping Using Popular Apps with New Plugins

"For example, Copilot can help you find the best deals on flights and hotels for your upcoming trip to New York City. It can also help you find the perfect travel bag and then book a reservation at your favorite restaurant for the night you arrive."

Additional Skills to Simplify Windows Tasks

"Where Copilot for Microsoft 365 provides seamless integration with the Microsoft 365 suite, Windows 11 Copilot promises deep integration with the Windows operating system. Currently, Copilot can offer guidance with Windows tasks. Beginning in late March, it takes the next step. Using simple prompts, users will be able to execute common Windows tasks."

Slick Editing with AI Updates to Creativity Apps

"In addition to actions available from the Copilot prompt, the new updates will offer AI-enhanced features to Windows creativity apps. This includes Generative Erase in the Photos app and a Silence Removal feature in Clipchamp."

How to Access Windows 11's New AI Assistant Copilot Feature

"Some of the new features already appear in Copilot Preview, and others will roll out gradually over the next few weeks. Make sure you have updated Windows 11 with either 22H2 or 23H2. Then open Copilot with the Copilot key on the new Windows PC keyboard. Alternatively, you can press the Windows key + C or click the Copilot icon in the lower right corner."

Get the Most Out of Microsoft's Emerging AI Features

Microsoft has committed to building AI organically into all its products. The past year has seen significant progress toward that goal, with many more exciting features to come. Work with a Microsoft partner like eMazzanti to optimize your use of Microsoft AI solutions to drive business goals.

Have you read?

AI Use Cases in Manufacturing Power Efficiency - eMazzanti Technologies

Microsoft Copilot Pro Compared - eMazzanti Technologies

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, expertly providing advanced business cyber security, retail and payment technology, digital marketing services, AI, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring, and support.

eMazzanti's consistent growth landed them on the Inc. 5000 list 9X. Recognized as a 4X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP, NJ Business of the Year, and 5X WatchGuard Partner of the Year, the company excels as a trusted outsourced IT partner! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, [email protected] or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.

Media Contact

Cloud Services New York City, eMazzanti Technologies, 2178999111, [email protected], www.emazzanti.net

SOURCE eMazzanti Technologies