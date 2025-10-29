Introducing Wunderkind Audiences for Meta to Turn First-Party Identity Into Paid Social Power

New Integration Brings AI-Powered Identity Resolution and Advanced Segmentation to Meta Ads Manager, Driving Smarter Targeting and Higher ROI

Key Takeaways

Wunderkind now enables first-party, AI-powered segments directly in Meta Ads Manager.

Integration delivers higher match rates, lower CAC, and smarter orchestration across email, text, and paid social.

Replaces legacy cookie-based targeting with dynamic, behavior-based audience precision.

Beta clients have seen a 7-9x on ROAS.

Wunderkind, the agentic AI decisioning platform powering personalized marketing at scale, today launched Wunderkind Audiences for Meta, enabling brands to activate high-intent, first-party segments directly in Meta Ads Manager. The integration bridges the gap between email, SMS, and paid social, delivering higher match rates and lower customer acquisition costs.

"Identity is the new performance layer and now it extends all the way into Meta," said Richard Jones, Chief Revenue Officer at Wunderkind. "We're not just exporting segments, we're plugging AI decisioning and our identity graph into the most powerful paid social engine in the world, finally giving brands a way to scale precision targeting without relying on cookies or generic lookalikes."

Legacy methods like manual uploads, pixel-based segments, and static lookalikes are falling short in today's high-CAC environment. Audiences for Meta combines proprietary identity data with AI-powered segmentation to dynamically build and deploy audiences based on real user behavior—cart abandoners, lapsed loyalty members, affinity-driven browsers, and more. Early adopters are seeing measurable lift, with early access beta clients having seen a 7-9x on ROAS lift in the first 30 days.

Wunderkind has seen significant impact on ROAS with beta clients. A technology-enhanced resale platform shared, "We have seen 35% lower cost per purchase (CPP) with Audiences for Meta than with our other audiences in the same campaign, which has the goal of driving add to cart events. We are quite happy with this result and consider them great incremental audiences."

Wunderkind's direct API integration ensures real-time audience updates—eliminating stale segments and wasted spend. Built on consent-based, first-party data, the solution respects privacy while giving marketers full control.

About Wunderkind

Wunderkind is redefining agentic marketing decisioning, where identity meets AI to drive personalized performance at scale. Our Autonomous Marketing Platform (AMP) uses a proprietary identity graph — tracking 9B+ devices and 2T+ digital events annually — to transform anonymous web traffic into known customers, without third-party cookies. AMP dynamically triggers messages across email, text, and ads, optimizing creative, channel, and timing in real time. Seamlessly integrating via SDKs, APIs, and natively with ESPs, it fits any stack without requiring replatforming. Brands like Harley-Davidson and Kendra Scott rely on Wunderkind to unlock reach and revenue, with $5B+ in attributable sales annually and consistently top-ranking channel performance.

