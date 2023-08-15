Introducing X-Golf Frederick: The Ultimate Indoor Golf Experience Coming to Frederick, Maryland

Located in the Westview Promenade shopping center, X-Golf Frederick will span a spacious 13,414 square feet, making it the largest X-Golf facility in the country.

FREDERICK, Md., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- X-Golf America, a global leader of indoor golf entertainment, is thrilled to announce its newest location, X-Golf Frederick. Set to open its doors Winter 2023, X-Golf Frederick will revolutionize the golfing experience for enthusiasts and newcomers alike. Located in the Westview Promenade shopping center, X-Golf Frederick will span a spacious 13,414 square feet, making it the largest X-Golf facility in the country. Boasting eight state-of-the-art indoor golf simulators equipped with cutting-edge technology, golfers can expect industry leading accuracy and realism, offering an unparalleled entertainment experience.

X-Golf's technology is the most comprehensive indoor golf tracking system available, giving players the ability to accurately replicate all golf shots with 98 percent accuracy. Measuring ball speed, launch, direction, and spin along with club path, impact, and speed, the X-Golf system performs over 6,000 calculations per second.

In addition to the state-of-the-art simulators, X-Golf Frederick will have an innovative augmented reality putting green, allowing players to immerse themselves in a golfing experience like never before.

"At X-Golf Frederick, we are dedicated to providing more than just golf simulators," said Matt and Jill Louden, Owners of X-Golf Frederick. "Our venue will offer a full-service sports bar and restaurant, making it the perfect place to watch your favorite teams, host social and corporate events, take PGA Pro golf lessons, and participate in a variety of golf leagues and nationwide tournaments."

X-Golf Frederick's key features include:

Social and Corporate Events: Our large private space will be ideal for corporate outings, team-building events, and unforgettable social gatherings. X-Golf Frederick will offer a welcoming and vibrant environment for the entire family.

PGA Pro Golf Lessons and Competitions: Aspiring golfers can elevate their game with data-driven insights from our advanced tracking system and PGA Certified Professionals. Join one of our golf leagues or national tournaments for some friendly competition.

Full-Service Sports Bar and Restaurant: Indulge in a wide selection of beverages and delectable food options at our full-service bar and restaurant. Enjoy your favorite games on big screens while relishing in our golf-themed ambiance.

To learn more about X-Golf Frederick and its offerings, visit playxgolf.com/frederick/ or contact [email protected].

