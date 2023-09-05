Introspect Technology Continues Expansion With Unveiling of New R&D Center in Canada's West Coast

The state-of-the-art test and measurement equipment created by this team empowers engineers at the top technology companies of the world to produce their finest work. Tweet this

Strategic Location

Featuring a forward-looking location, a strong talent pool, and proximity to Silicon Valley, the city of Vancouver was an ideal choice for being part of Introspect Technology's expansion project. Specifically, fueled by rapid growth in the last ten years, the company is more focused than ever on conducting advanced technology research, as well as on investing heavily in innovation and invention. As such, the unveiling of the new R&D center is driven by the need to add highly talented individuals in all disciplines of electrical engineering and software engineering. It is also driven by the need to enable close collaboration with customers in key geographical areas such as Silicon Valley and Asia Pacific. Vancouver simply represents a logical step in the company's progression.

Commitment to Excellence

Introspect Technology is solving the most difficult problems encountered in electrical engineering with a passionate team that is inventing the world's most innovative test instruments. The state-of-the-art test and measurement equipment created by this team empowers engineers at the top technology companies of the world to produce their finest work. The company is eager to hire several new electrical engineers, software engineers, and system validation engineers to join the team in the Vancouver R&D center. By doing so, these new hires will not only make a meaningful difference in the careers of Introspect Technology's customers, but they will also impact the lives of people around the world with work that propels global innovation forward. Excellent, highly collaborative, top performers are encouraged to apply to the company by sending their resumes to [email protected].

The new research and development center is located at:

Introspect Technology, Vancouver R&D Center

525 W 8th Avenue

Vancouver, British Columbia

Canada V5Z 1C6

About Introspect Technology

Founded in 2012, Introspect Technology designs and manufactures innovative test and measurement equipment for high-speed digital applications. Whether it is the next augmented reality headset or the level-4 autonomy engine in a mobility solution, Introspect's award-winning tools are used to develop, test, and manufacture next-generation products. In short, Introspect Technology helps the leading global technology companies make tomorrow's technology today's possibility.

Media Contact

Kristie van Vloodorp Taylor, Introspect Technology, 514-715-2415, [email protected], https://introspect.ca.

