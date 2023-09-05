Introspect Technology Continues Expansion With Unveiling of New R&D Center in Canada's West Coast

In Vancouver for the world: Introspect Technology's West Coast R&D center will focus on advanced technology research and innovation
VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Introspect Technology, leading manufacturer of test and measurement products for high-speed digital applications, is thrilled to announce the unveiling of a new research and development (R&D) center in Vancouver, British Columbia. The modern, newly minted facilities will not only significantly increase Introspect Technology's physical footprint, but they will also provide an ideal working environment for the staff working at the new R&D center. Additionally, the expansion represents an important part of the company's strategic long-term growth plans, and it will serve as a hub for the company's North American West Coast operations.
"Introspect Technology has spent more than a decade making product engineers' lives easier," said Dr. Mohamed Hafed, Chief Executive Officer at Introspect Technology. "The company has experienced tremendous success in closing the gap in the availability of extensible test and measurement instruments, whether it be for MIPI Alliance®, VESA®, JEDEC®, or other standards. Our Vancouver R&D team will help us create the next wave of advanced high-speed digital and mixed-signal test products," he continued.
Strategic Location
Featuring a forward-looking location, a strong talent pool, and proximity to Silicon Valley, the city of Vancouver was an ideal choice for being part of Introspect Technology's expansion project. Specifically, fueled by rapid growth in the last ten years, the company is more focused than ever on conducting advanced technology research, as well as on investing heavily in innovation and invention. As such, the unveiling of the new R&D center is driven by the need to add highly talented individuals in all disciplines of electrical engineering and software engineering. It is also driven by the need to enable close collaboration with customers in key geographical areas such as Silicon Valley and Asia Pacific. Vancouver simply represents a logical step in the company's progression.
Commitment to Excellence
Introspect Technology is solving the most difficult problems encountered in electrical engineering with a passionate team that is inventing the world's most innovative test instruments. The state-of-the-art test and measurement equipment created by this team empowers engineers at the top technology companies of the world to produce their finest work. The company is eager to hire several new electrical engineers, software engineers, and system validation engineers to join the team in the Vancouver R&D center. By doing so, these new hires will not only make a meaningful difference in the careers of Introspect Technology's customers, but they will also impact the lives of people around the world with work that propels global innovation forward. Excellent, highly collaborative, top performers are encouraged to apply to the company by sending their resumes to [email protected].
The new research and development center is located at:
Introspect Technology, Vancouver R&D Center
525 W 8th Avenue
Vancouver, British Columbia
Canada V5Z 1C6
About Introspect Technology
Founded in 2012, Introspect Technology designs and manufactures innovative test and measurement equipment for high-speed digital applications. Whether it is the next augmented reality headset or the level-4 autonomy engine in a mobility solution, Introspect's award-winning tools are used to develop, test, and manufacture next-generation products. In short, Introspect Technology helps the leading global technology companies make tomorrow's technology today's possibility.
Media Contact
Kristie van Vloodorp Taylor, Introspect Technology, 514-715-2415, [email protected], https://introspect.ca.
SOURCE Introspect Technology
