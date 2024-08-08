Introspect Technology Introduces New Parallel BERT Capable of PAM3 Signaling

The all-new SV7C-PAM3 is a 12-Channel, highly integrated Bit Error Rate Tester for GDDR7, USB 4, and other interfaces
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Introspect Technology, leading manufacturer of electronic test and measurement instruments for high-speed digital applications, is proud to introduce its latest bit error rate tester (BERT) product. The SV7C-PAM3 features 12 transmit and 12 receive channels that are able to operate in PAM3 signaling mode. PAM3 signaling is an alternative encoding scheme for transmitting high-speed digital data -- an alternative to traditional non-return to zero (NRZ) or PAM4 encoding. This signaling scheme provides better throughput than NRZ signaling, and it achieves a better signal to noise ratio (SNR) when compared to PAM4. That is, it combines the robustness of NRZ signaling and a throughput enhancement that approaches that of PAM4. These two reasons are why PAM3 signaling is finding use in critical applications such as JEDEC GDDR7 memories (for graphics, video, and machine learning applications) and USB 4 (for consumer products with insatiable bandwidth demands).
Each channel of the SV7C-PAM3 can be operated in single-ended mode or differential mode. Additionally, these channels are phase matched by default, a feature that is of utmost importance for source-synchronous interfaces like GDDR7. Additionally, each of the SV7C-PAM3's channels has its own delay generation circuitry and its own jitter injection circuitry. This makes the SV7C-PAM3 an ideal solution for receiver stressed eye testing under realistic multi-channel operating conditions. On the error-detection side, each SV7C-PAM3 has high-performance window comparators that can digitize both PAM3 and NRZ data. These comparators can be used to measure BER eye diagrams and bathtub plots. Finally, analog capture capability is available on all channels, and this is useful for measuring slew-rate, linearity of the PAM3 signal, and overshoot signal parameters.
The SV7C-PAM3 is powered by the award-winning Pinetree™ software which is a Python integrated development environment. It contains built-in pattern generation libraries, and it makes the task of generating PAM3 encoded signals a breeze. The Pinetree environment can operate on Windows, Mac OS, and Linux platforms, and it can interoperate with other software environments.
Available for purchase today, the SV7C-PAM3's compact form factor means that it can be used in tight work spaces and laboratories, and it can provide high performance testing at a fraction of the cost of conventional BERT products. Please contact us at [email protected] [[email protected] __title__ ] to receive a quotation or obtain additional information.
About Introspect Technology
Founded in 2012, Introspect Technology designs and manufactures innovative test and measurement equipment for high-speed digital applications. Whether it is the next augmented reality headset or the level-4 autonomy engine in a mobility solution, our award-winning tools are used to develop, test, and manufacture next-generation products. In short, we help the leading global technology companies make tomorrow's technology today's possibility.
Media Contact
Shelaine Chu, Introspect Technology, 514-819-3358, [email protected], https://introspect.ca/
SOURCE Introspect Technology
