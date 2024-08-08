Introspect Technology Introduces New Parallel BERT Capable of PAM3 Signaling

"PAM3 signaling is finding use in critical applications such as JEDEC GDDR7 memories and USB 4" Post this

The SV7C-PAM3 is powered by the award-winning Pinetree™ software which is a Python integrated development environment. It contains built-in pattern generation libraries, and it makes the task of generating PAM3 encoded signals a breeze. The Pinetree environment can operate on Windows, Mac OS, and Linux platforms, and it can interoperate with other software environments.

Available for purchase today, the SV7C-PAM3's compact form factor means that it can be used in tight work spaces and laboratories, and it can provide high performance testing at a fraction of the cost of conventional BERT products. Please contact us at [email protected] [[email protected] __title__ ] to receive a quotation or obtain additional information.

About Introspect Technology

Founded in 2012, Introspect Technology designs and manufactures innovative test and measurement equipment for high-speed digital applications. Whether it is the next augmented reality headset or the level-4 autonomy engine in a mobility solution, our award-winning tools are used to develop, test, and manufacture next-generation products. In short, we help the leading global technology companies make tomorrow's technology today's possibility.

