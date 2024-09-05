Introspect Technology Renews Commitment to MIPI Alliance Specifications in Taipei

From supporting MIPI I3C Plugfest to demonstrating the latest security features of MIPI CSE, Introspect will actively participate at multiple events next week

MONTREAL, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Introspect Technology, leading manufacturer of electronic test and measurement instruments for high-speed digital applications, will be participating in consecutive events to advance MIPI® Alliance protocols from September 9th to 11th in Taipei, Taiwan. With a long history of supporting MIPI development and adoption, Introspect, a proud MIPI Alliance Contributor Member, continues to engage in the industry's evolution of mobile communications solutions.

Starting with the two-day MIPI I3C®/I3C Basic(SM) and MIPI Debug over I3C(SM) Plugfest where devices are tested for interoperability, followed by a full day of product demonstrations and educational sessions, Introspect will be actively involved providing standardization and test solutions. At the I3C Plugfest, Introspect's SV6E-X Mid-Frequency Digital Test Module will deploy its exceptional versatility as both a controller and a target to provide a reference for developing next generation I3C interfaces for mobile, IoT devices, automotive systems, and so much more.

Immediately after the I3C Plugfest, Introspect will present its best selling integrated solutions and demonstrate use-case scenarios on MIPI Demo Day. This event offers attendees the opportunity to hear educational sessions on the latest of MIPI I3C®, MIPI CSI-2® and MIPI A-PHY®, as well as experience live demonstrations. Introspect will demonstrate its SV5C-DPRXCPRX MIPI D-PHY(SM) and C-PHY(SM) Analyzer and SV5C-DPTXCPTX MIPI D-PHY(SM) and C-PHY(SM) Generator, revealing the easy integration of the critical MIPI CSE(SM) protocol. These ultra-portable, high-performance instruments characterize and validate receiver or transmitter ports and are the perfect dual roadmap development environment.

Introspect Technology is committed to accelerating the proliferation of MIPI products and continues to collaborate with developers and implementers to promote and strengthen the protocols and products.

Join us in Taipei. Registration to MIPI Demo Day is still open and free for members and nonmembers. For more information on the products listed, contact mailto:[email protected] [[email protected] __title__ [email protected]].

About Introspect Technology

Founded in 2012, Introspect Technology designs and manufactures innovative test and measurement equipment for high-speed digital applications. Whether it is the next augmented reality headset or the level-4 autonomy engine in a mobility solution, our award-winning tools are used to develop, test, and manufacture next-generation products. In short, we help the leading global technology companies make tomorrow's technology today's possibility.

Media Contact

Shelaine Chu, Introspect Technology, (514) 819-3358, [email protected], https://introspect.ca/

Twitter

SOURCE Introspect Technology