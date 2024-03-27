Introspect Technology Ships World's First GDDR7 Memory Test System

The GDDR7 specification is the latest industry standard that is aimed at the creation of high-bandwidth and high-capacity memory implementations for graphics processing, artificial intelligence (AI), and AI-intensive networking Post this

"In its quest to support the industry on GDDR7 deployment, Introspect Technology has worked tirelessly in the last few years with JEDEC members to develop the M5512 GDDR7 Memory Test System," said Dr. Mohamed Hafed, CEO at Introspect Technology. "Throughout our existence, we've thrived on creating unique test solutions for equally unique high-speed interface standards, and the GDDR7 standard is definitely unique! We're thrilled to be part of the ecosystem supporting such a transformative technology," he continued.

The M5512 GDDR7 Memory Test System is a bench-top test and measurement instrument that builds on Introspect Technology's decades long experience in building high-performance and miniature test instruments. It contains 72 high-performance pins, each capable of operating at 40 Gbps in PAM3 mode. Each pin contains bidirectional circuitry for performing read and write operations, and each pin contains a full-suite of analog characterization features such as femto-second resolution skew injection, millivolt resolution voltage control, programmable jitter injection, and other eye margining features that are critical for AC characterization and conformance testing. The system also includes integrated device power supplies with precision power sequencing and ramping controls. This makes the M5512 an all-inclusive solution that can perform both AC characterization as well as memory functional stress testing on any GDDR7 device. Additionally, by leveraging the highly flexible Pinetree environment, the M5512 can be deployed for GDDR7 memory controller testing and memory PHY testing as well.

The M5512 GDDR7 Memory Test System is part of Introspect Technology's emerging M Series product line, a series of massively parallel products for testing high data rate, high channel count devices and systems. It is currently shipping and is available for purchase immediately by contacting our global sales partners or reaching to us directly at [email protected].

About Introspect Technology

Founded in 2012, Introspect Technology designs and manufactures innovative test and measurement equipment for high-speed digital applications. Whether it is the next augmented reality headset or the level-4 autonomy engine in a mobility solution, these award-winning tools are used to develop, test, and manufacture next-generation products. In short, Introspect Technology helps the leading global technology companies make tomorrow's technology today's possibility.

