Introspect Technology Unveils Embedded DisplayPort v2.0 Generator at Display Week 2024

The SV7C-eDP Generator represents a unique approach to testing, which is traditionally based on arbitrary waveform generators or bit error rate testers. The all-in-one system provides physical layer test and protocol testing, negating the need for additional hardware. Post this

The SV7C-eDP Generator creates traffic for Embedded DisplayPort and DisplayPort applications and includes a rich feature set:

Supported Data Rates: up to 26 Gbps with a fully continuous range of data rates.

Lane Count: configurable from 1 to 4 lanes (ML1 to ML4) plus auxiliary channel (AUX).

Analog Controls: voltage amplitude and common mode voltage, each per lane.

Signal Impairments: jitter injection, sinusoidal voltage noise injection, per-wire timing skew.

Pattern Generation: full video frame generation with 8 GBytes of total pattern memory and with nested pattern sequencing.

Virtual Channels: Supports MST up to four virtual channels.

This all‐in‐one system enables the simplest bench environment for physical layer test to full protocol layer validation and is powered by the award-winning highly versatile and intuitive Pinetree software, which enables both interactive operation and full test automation.

Don't miss out on the live demonstration of the SV7C-eDP Generator and speak to our product and test engineers at Display Week booth #1539.

About Introspect Technology

Founded in 2012, Introspect Technology designs and manufactures innovative test and measurement equipment for high-speed digital applications. Whether it is the next augmented reality headset or the level-4 autonomy engine in a mobility solution, our award-winning tools are used to develop, test, and manufacture next-generation products. In short, we help the leading global technology companies make tomorrow's technology today's possibility.

Media Contact

Shelaine Chu, Introspect Technology, (514) 819-3358, [email protected], introspect.ca

Twitter LinkedIn

SOURCE Introspect Technology