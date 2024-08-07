Introspect Technology Wins Prestigious Best of Show Award at FMS: The Future of Memory and Storage

"We are proud to recognize Introspect Technology for the industry's first test system for characterizing and validating memory devices" Post this

"Test systems play a critical role in the development of next-generation memories and machine-learning architectures," said Jay Kramer, Chairman of the Awards Program and President of Network Storage Advisors Inc. "We are proud to recognize Introspect Technology for the industry's first test system for characterizing and validating memory devices based on the new JEDEC GDDR7 specification. This system delivers insights into the performance characteristics and design qualities of memory products."

Dr. Mohamed Hafed, CEO of Introspect Technology said, "We are thrilled to receive the 'Best of Show' award at FMS." He continues, "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, who are committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the memory and memory interface test areas. We are excited to continue to innovate and provide our customers with top-notch testing solutions."

The M5512 GDDR7 Memory Test System fills a gap of equipment availability for engineers of different disciplines to get access to testing, such as characterization, firmware verification, and software regression providing efficiencies for its users. On one hand, it provides bench-grade measurement accuracy and precision, but at a scale that is not possible using conventional bit error rate tester (BERT) solutions. And on the other hand, it is programmed and operated like automatic test equipment (ATE), yet it does not need special cooling and can be located on a user's local bench instead of a specialized tester lab. It thus offers great product engineering efficiencies. This is a much-needed solution to help memory makers verify their products and achieve shorter time to market.

Introspect Technology is proud of its growing industry endorsement from such peers and innovators. Drop by booth #851 at the Santa Clara Convention Centre for the FMS: Future of Memory and Storage event, August 6-8, 2024 to see the latest test solutions. Contact [email protected] [[email protected] __title__ ] to innovate the future, today.

About Introspect Technology

Founded in 2012, Introspect Technology designs and manufactures innovative test and measurement equipment for high-speed digital applications. Whether it is the next augmented reality headset or the level-4 autonomy engine in a mobility solution, our award-winning tools are used to develop, test, and manufacture next-generation products. In short, we help the leading global technology companies make tomorrow's technology today's possibility.

About FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage

FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage, produced by Conference ConCepts, is the world's largest conference and exhibition dedicated to the latest trends, innovations, and influencers driving the adoption of high-speed memory and storage technologies. It covers applications within AI, enterprise IT infrastructure, High Bandwidth Memory (HBM), cloud environments, high-performance computing, and mobile and embedded systems. FMS also showcases cutting-edge technology trends across all aspects of high-performance memory and storage, presenting the industry's most innovative products, and also the rapidly growing storage market including mainstream applications, key technologies, leading vendors, and innovative startups. These all drive the multi-billion-dollar high-speed memory, storage, SSD, and HDD markets. FMS brings together customers, IT professionals, analysts, and industry leaders to explore the forefront of memory and storage. With a renewed focus on inclusivity and forward-thinking, FMS is committed to shaping the future of storage applications, particularly their intersection with artificial intelligence. Notable features include the FMS Timeline, Invited Talks from renowned experts, analyst panels on industry trends, the Professional Development Series, Chat with the Experts sessions, FMS Lifetime Achievement Award, Best of Show Awards, and a reception celebrating the SuperWomen of FMS. For more information visit FutureMemoryStorage.com

Media Contact

Shelaine Chu, Introspect Technology, 514-819-3358, [email protected], https://introspect.ca/

Michelle Suzuki, Public Relations & Analysts for FMS, 310-444-7115, [email protected], https://futurememorystorage.com/

Twitter

SOURCE Introspect Technology