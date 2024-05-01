Introspect Technology's Best-Selling Products Now Enable MIPI Camera Service Extensions℠ Roadmap

"Built upon established, industry recognized products, customers can take advantage of the flexibility of the new Introspect Technology CSE tools to design, develop, and test the way of the future." Post this

The addition of MIPI CSE v2.0 testing features to the Introspect Technology instruments provides leading developers with the early ability to validate and characterize next-generation designs targeting camera applications that require Security (Sec) and Functional Safety (FuSa). Developed in lockstep with the specification development itself, these instruments now provide a highly granular set of security controls covering the different segments of the CSI-2 image frame to enable a "sliding scale" of security levels to be implemented. This includes support for:

Multiple combinations of service tag modes.

Multiple security variants, including stride-pattern based message authentication and encryption.

Frame counters and message counters for replay detection.

Dr. Mohamed Hafed, Chief Executive Officer at Introspect Technology asserts, "For the automotive industry, a top requirement is to provide end-to-end functional safety and security mechanisms in autonomous vehicles that are independent of underlying communication network topology." He continues, "Built upon established, industry recognized products, customers can take advantage of the flexibility of the new Introspect Technology CSE tools to design, develop, and test the way of the future."

"As more image sensors are being deployed to support safety-critical ADAS and ADS applications, the advantages offered by CSE and the security framework become even more evident," said Sanjiv Desai, MIPI Alliance chair. "We're pleased to see Introspect Technology's support for CSE and the security framework, which will help automakers streamline the incorporation of crucial functional safety and security enablers into their image sensor-based automotive systems."

The MIPI CSE license can be activated immediately for use on applicable MIPI test systems produced by Introspect Technology. Operated using Introspect's award-winning intuitive software, Pinetree™, a versatile integrated development environment, the wide range of CSE options can easily be verified for robustness and interoperability testing.

About Introspect Technology

Founded in 2012, Introspect Technology designs and manufactures innovative test and measurement equipment for high-speed digital applications. Whether it is the next augmented reality headset or the level-4 autonomy engine in a mobility solution, these award-winning tools are used to develop, test, and manufacture next-generation products. In short, Introspect Technology helps the leading global technology companies make tomorrow's technology today's possibility.

About MIPI Alliance

MIPI Alliance (MIPI) develops interface specifications for mobile and mobile-influenced industries. There is at least one MIPI specification in every smartphone manufactured today. The organization has over 375 member companies worldwide and more than 15 active working groups delivering specifications within the extended mobile ecosystem. Members of the organization include handset manufacturers, device OEMs, software providers, semiconductor companies, application processor developers, IP tool providers, automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, and test and test equipment companies, as well as camera, tablet and laptop manufacturers.

Media Contact

Shelaine Chu, Introspect Technology, (514) 819-3358, [email protected], https://introspect.ca/

