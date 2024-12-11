INT's IVAAP 2024.1 Fuels the Energy Transition with Deeper Advanced Data Visualization Features

We're committed to providing our clients with the most advanced visualization tools to drive efficiency, innovation, and success in this rapidly changing landscape. IVAAP 2024.1 delivers on this commitment with powerful new features that address critical industry challenges. Post this

Unlocking 4D Seismic Insights: Effectively manage and analyze complex 4D seismic data with IVAAP's enhanced time slider and timestamp capabilities. Visualize changes in the reservoir over time, identify bypassed hydrocarbons, and optimize production strategies.

Enhancing Geological Understanding: Explore the relationships between geological bodies in 3D and Correlation views, enabling more accurate subsurface modeling and interpretation.

Overcoming Data Volume Limitations: IVAAP 2024.1 solves OSDU Elasticsearch volume limitations, allowing users to visualize millions of wells on a single map. This empowers geoscientists and engineers to identify trends, analyze well densities, and gain a comprehensive understanding of their subsurface assets.

Improving Data Analysis: Gain deeper insights from your data with crossplot support for multiple symbol types, adding clarity and flexibility to your analysis.

"IVAAP 2024.1 is a direct response to the evolving needs of the energy industry," says Olivier Lhemann, President of INT. "We're committed to providing our clients with the most advanced visualization tools to drive efficiency, innovation, and success in this rapidly changing landscape. IVAAP 2024.1 delivers on this commitment with powerful new features that address critical industry challenges, enabling a deeper understanding of the subsurface and empowering data-driven decision-making."

ABOUT IVAAP:

IVAAP™ is a universal cloud-based platform for visualizing all your energy data. Explore domain-specific data, create dynamic 2D/3D visualizations of geoscience data (including wells, seismic, horizons, and surfaces), and automate workflows through seamless integration with external processing and machine learning tools.

ABOUT INT:

INT empowers the world's leading energy companies to visualize and understand their complex subsurface data with ease. Our intuitive platform (IVAAP) and powerful libraries (GeoToolkit) seamlessly integrate into your data ecosystem, enabling you to build cutting-edge solutions for exploration, drilling, and production. Leverage our high-performance HTML5/JavaScript technology for data aggregation, API services, and stunning visualizations of your subsurface data, all within a web browser. With INT, simplifying complex subsurface visualization is finally a reality.

