INT's Next-Generation Platform IVAAP Redefines High-Performance 3D Visualization for the Energy Industry

Highlights of IVAAP 2024:

New Visualization Tools

Powerful Seismic Correlation: The Correlation Widget now allows visualization of seismic volume data between wells, enabling geoscientists to identify and analyze geological features with greater accuracy.

Dynamic 3D Visualization: The enhanced 3D Widget now supports dynamic intervals and lithology curves displayed along the correlation fence or well trajectories, providing a clearer understanding of subsurface relationships in a visually engaging way.

Enhanced Widgets: Improved performance, functionality, and customization options across various widgets, including Linechart, Cross-plot, Basemap, Box Plot, and WellLog.

Optimized Data Organization

Intuitive Data Discovery: The new Data Tree Widget allows users to visualize and reorganize data by labels, offering a more intuitive and efficient way to navigate complex datasets.

Technical Assurance: Instantly identify data quality levels — certified, trusted, suitable, or unevaluated — for confident technical assurance.

Faster Data Rendering: Experience lightning-fast data rendering, even with massive datasets.

External Services

Advanced Python Tools: Perform isochore calculations and leverage the power of convolutional neural networks (CNNs) for top prediction, enabling more sophisticated analysis and interpretation of your subsurface data.

Expanded OSDU Support: Support for OSDU data types now includes horizon data and OSDU Wellbore DDMS log data. Seamlessly create, update, and delete these critical data types directly within IVAAP, streamlining your data management and analysis workflows.

Extensibility

Improved SDK: The IVAAP SDK has been migrated to TypeScript and GeoToolkit.JS 2024 for improved code quality and maintainability, along with a new Schematics widget, updated tutorials, and improved API for easier integration and development.

