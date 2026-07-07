Intuiface Launches Experience Generator, an Agentic AI System for Creating Interactive Experiences from Natural-Language Prompts

Designed for teams creating interactive experiences for museums, retail environments, corporate spaces, and other public venues, Experience Generator enables users to describe what they want to achieve and receive a fully interactive result that integrates with the entire Intuiface ecosystem. Post this

AI Innovation Under the Covers

Experience Generator is not a template selector, static mockup generator, or simple LLM wrapper. This general availability release marks a major leap beyond its beta version, which selected and tuned templates in response to user prompts. The new version builds original experiences from the ground up, including full architecture, layout, connections, and content.

To achieve this, at the core of Experience Generator is an agentic architecture. Rather than asking a single large language model to generate an entire experience in one monolithic step, Intuiface has developed a suite of specialized AI agents. Each agent encodes best-practice knowledge for its role and collaborates with the others to interpret intent, structure the experience, make content and interaction decisions, and produce a functioning result.

This distinction matters because interactive experiences are not simple documents or collections of generated assets. They require coordinated decisions about audience flow, content hierarchy, visual organization, navigation, interaction patterns, logic, and the physical environment in which the experience will be used. By distributing that work across specialized agents, Experience Generator provides a more resilient and scalable foundation for creating well-architected interactive experiences.

"Experience Generator lets teams describe the interactive experience they want to create and receive a working, interaction-ready result in return," said Alban Hermet, Head of Product, Intuiface. "It is designed to bootstrap original interactive experiences that can be published, edited, deployed, and fully refined in the overarching Intuiface platform."

Foundation for Composer Next Gen

Experience Generator is best understood as an AI-enabled accelerator and project bootstrap, the first mile of experience creation. Composer remains the premier tool in the Intuiface ecosystem for editing and refining interactive experiences. It enables teams to control visuals, logic, data, integrations, behavior, and deployment-ready details with precision.

That said, Experience Generator isn't just an end in itself. It is the first fully architected step toward Composer Next Gen, Intuiface's future web-based evolution of Composer.

Composer Next Gen will combine the AI-enabled acceleration introduced by Experience Generator with a powerful, fully web-hosted editor that enables total manual control. The goal is not to replace professional authoring with AI, but to bring AI-assisted editing and precise manual editing together in a single modern browser-based creation environment.

Creators will be able to move fluidly between AI-enabled and manual editing: asking AI to generate, revise, restructure, or improve part of an experience, then immediately taking direct control over visuals, layout, content, logic, integrations, and behavior. Experience Generator lays the foundation for that future: a browser-based authoring model in which AI acceleration and complete manual control coexist.

Availability and Cost

Intuiface Experience Generator is now live and available to both trial users and active Intuiface customers. (If they haven't done so already, active customers must first true up to the latest licensing model.) Every user receives a pool of AI tokens that is refreshed monthly, and Intuiface has optimized Experience Generator to typically consume no more than a single token per generated experience. For most users, the monthly allocation is more than sufficient for regular use. Organizations with higher-volume needs can purchase additional tokens as required.

About Intuiface

Intuiface is a powerful AI-accelerated no-code platform used by creative teams to design, connect, and scale interactive experiences that drive engagement in physical spaces. For everything from dynamic digital signage and self-service kiosks to immersive museum exhibits and workplace displays. Intuiface enables you to grab attention and deliver measurable results—on any digital surface, anywhere. Our platform integrates with your back office and supports advanced technologies like touch, sensors, computer vision, voice, and agentic AI to create engaging, personalized audience interactions.

Media Contact

Geoffrey Bessin, Intuiface, 1 312-265-3949, [email protected], https://www.intuiface.com

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SOURCE Intuiface