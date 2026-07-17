Intuitina Appoints Jennifer Hurless as Chief Growth Officer to Accelerate Business Growth and AI Innovation

Intuitina has appointed Jennifer Hurless as Chief Growth Officer to lead growth strategy, strategic partnerships, market expansion, and customer acquisition. Her appointment supports the company's mission to expand practical, fully managed AI chatbot and agentic AI solutions for businesses.

DENVER, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intuitina, the all-in-one AI chatbot and agentic AI platform, today announced the appointment of Jennifer Hurless as Chief Growth Officer (CGO).

Jennifer joins Intuitina to lead the company's growth strategy, strategic partnerships, and market expansion initiatives as demand for AI-powered business solutions continues to increase across industries.

Intuitina provides businesses with fully managed AI chatbots and agentic AI solutions designed to improve customer support, increase conversions, empower employees, and automate business processes. Every deployment includes a white-glove onboarding experience, ensuring customers receive expert guidance from implementation through ongoing optimization.

"We're thrilled to welcome Jennifer to the leadership team," said Manoj Manghnani, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Intuitina. "Her experience in growth strategy and relationship building aligns perfectly with our vision of making AI accessible, practical, and impactful for businesses worldwide."

Jennifer will oversee growth initiatives, strategic partnerships, brand development, and customer acquisition while working closely with the leadership team to support Intuitina's continued expansion.

"I'm excited to join Intuitina at such an exciting stage of its journey," said Jennifer Hurless, Chief Growth Officer. "Businesses are looking for practical AI solutions that deliver real value, and Intuitina is uniquely positioned to provide not just powerful technology, but the expertise and support needed to ensure successful adoption. I look forward to helping grow the company and building lasting partnerships with organizations embracing AI."

Jennifer joins an experienced leadership team that includes Founder & CEO Manoj Manghnani, Chief Marketing Officer Trupti Sonalkar, and Chief Technology Officer Rajendra Khairnar.

As organizations increasingly adopt AI chatbots and agentic AI solutions, Intuitina remains focused on delivering intelligent automation backed by expert implementation, helping businesses improve efficiency, customer experience, and operational performance.

For more information about Intuitina and its leadership team, visit www.intuitina.com.

About Intuitina

Intuitina is an AI platform that helps businesses build, train, and deploy intelligent AI chatbots and agentic AI solutions. With a fully managed, white-glove approach, Intuitina combines advanced AI technology with expert implementation to help organizations improve customer support, generate leads, empower employees, and automate business operations.

Media Contact

Manoj Manghnani

Founder & CEO

Intuitina

https://www.intuitina.com

Media Contact

Manoj Manghnani, Intuitina, 1 (855) 999-9792, [email protected], https://www.intuitina.com/

SOURCE Intuitina