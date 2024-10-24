Intus Bio Launches GutID™ Microbiome Test, Bringing the Power of Its Breakthrough Titan-1™ Platform to Patients and Consumers

New test provides critical insights for optimizing gut health and delivering potential relief for those suffering from digestive issues

FARMINGTON, Conn., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intus Biosciences, LLC(Intus Bio), creators of the industry-leading Titan-1™ microbiome research and testing platform, today announced the launch of GutID™, a new generation of microbiome wellness tests, that delivers unprecedented insights into gut health.

GutID™ leverages the proven and validated Titan-1™ platform, which combines a patented assay and proprietary AI-powered analysis to generate groundbreaking high-accuracy, high-resolution strain-level data from gut bacteria (collectively known as the microbiome). Until now, this transformative platform has been primarily used for the company's research, into using the microbiome for the diagnosis and potential prevention of various forms of cancer. With the launch of GutID™, this transformational technology is now available to patients and consumers who are suffering from irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), bloating, and other digestive issues as well as those interested in wellness, longevity, or understanding the impact of antibiotics on their gut health.

'It is well established that gut bacteria play a fundamental role in health, which includes but also extends well beyond digestion," said Paul Denslow, CEO of Intus Bio. "For too long, patients and consumers have not had the opportunity to fully understand the bacteria inside them, or the impact of diet, supplements and other interventions on their microbiome. GutID is the first test to empower clinicians, patients, and consumers with the accurate and detailed microbiome information required, for truly informed health decisions and management."

GutID stands out for the detail and repeatability of its results, ensuring that any reported changes reflect real shifts in the microbiome, rather than potentially reflecting test inaccuracy. Each GutID™ report includes a detailed microbiome data visualization, a microbiome health score, and actionable recommendations for improving gut health.

"As a clinician, my focus is always on the microbiome," said Elena Panzeri, functional health expert and consultant to Intus Bio. "GutID has transformed my approach to patient care. The insights it delivers allow me to make far more effective and personalized recommendations. The impact has been astounding."

GutID is available at GutID.com and Amazon.com.

About Intus Biosciences, LLC:

Intus Bio is a global leader in microbiome research and analysis. Its patented and validated Titan-1TM platform delivers answers about the microbiome with unprecedented detail, accuracy, and scale in identifying bacteria at the strain level. The company provides advanced research and commercial services across global pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and testing industries; applies its technology across health, agricultural, and environmental sectors; and continues to innovate and develop new partnerships, technologies, and applications.

