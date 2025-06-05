INVAMED QUANTUM: Ushering in the Quantum Era of Diagnosis and Therapy

"Quantum puts a smartphone-scale AI twin of every patient in clinicians' hands—turning weeks of analysis into seconds." — Rasit Dinc, President, INVAMED Post this

Built on a large-scale multimodal transformer, Quantum is trained on billions of data points spanning global imaging archives, de-identified lab panels, genome sequences and up-to-date clinical literature. Radiologic pixels, histologic slides, time-series lab results and variant lists are projected into a common vector space, surfacing patient-specific clues in seconds.

One Channel for Every Modality

Drag-and-Drop Imaging: Cardiologists can upload coronary angiography loops, neurologists MRI/CT series. A 3-D deep-learning engine segments tumor boundaries, quantifies vascular stenosis or flags bleed foci—displaying volume, flow and risk metrics in layered, rotatable visualizations.

Pocket-Sized Digital Pathology: Without costly scanners, pathologists capture histology on a smartphone; cloud-based super-resolution and CNNs return color-coded heatmaps and numeric mitosis/stain density reports.

Real-Time Lab Intelligence: Complete blood counts and chemistry panels stream as time series. A hybrid LSTM–TFT model predicts early sepsis or electrolyte crises.

Genomics to Phenotype: Variant lists integrate with phenotype data, ranking rare-disease likelihoods in seconds.

Biological Twin Module

A graph-based knowledge layer merges billions of de-identified clinical records, genome variants and full-text literature indexed to Orphanet and OMIM. Graph neural networks plus a Bayesian causal-inference engine locate a patient's "biological twin" almost instantly, meta-analyzing treatments, doses and procedures from matched cases. Outcome curves—e.g., a 78 % seizure-suppression probability for a ketogenic diet + sodium-channel blocker in SCN2A-related epilepsy (0-5 y cohort across 17 centers)—appear on a single screen, all under homomorphic encryption and federated learning to preserve privacy.

Digital Twin & Smart Optimization

Imaging, lab and genomic data converge in a biophysical simulation—the digital twin. Smart Optimization with evolutionary-heuristic algorithms scans thousands of drug–dose–angle combinations in seconds, ranking options by maximal efficacy and minimal adverse events.

Rare-Disease Engine

Quantum's global pattern-recognition layer mines Orphanet, OMIM and INVAMED's 12-million-case pool to extract phenotype–genotype motifs, condense literature searches to minutes and output therapy-response probabilities.

Platform-Agnostic, Secure, Compliant

Running on iOS, Android and modern browsers, the lightweight client off-loads heavy computation to geographically distributed CPU-GPU clusters. Data in transit is protected with AES-256-GCM over TLS 1.3; federated learning keeps raw data on-device while models update.

Regulatory Alignment & Ethical Framework

In Beta: INVAMED Quantum is progressing through CE-MDR Class IIb and FDA Class III pathways; the platform supports—never replaces—clinical judgment.

Data Governance: Designed under GDPR, HIPAA and Türkiye KVKK; informed consent, access and erasure rights are paramount.

Bias & Audit Trails: Outputs undergo routine demographic-bias scans with independent audit-trail retention.

How It Works—At a Glance

Data Ingestion: One-tap upload of MR, angio, lab streams or slide images.

Pre-Processing & De-ID: Alignment, metadata scrub, zero identifiers.

Deep Analysis:

Swin-UNet 3-B segments tumors/ischemia.

Vision Transformer overlays malignancy heatmaps.

LSTM–TFT forecasts acute risks.

Digital Twin: Findings feed a live biophysical simulation.

Smart Optimization: Thousands of combos scanned; top balanced options surfaced.

Voice Assistant: Ask, "Bleed risk in 72 hours?"—get a reasoned, percentile answer.

Beta Invitation

Through July 25, 2025, developers and licensed clinicians who apply gain access to REST/GraphQL APIs, synthetic MR & histology datasets and a Docker-based AI-sandbox for custom module development.

"At INVAMED we are driving relentlessly toward a future where precision medicine is the default, not the exception," said Rasit Dinc, President of INVAMED. "INVAMED Quantum is being built in lockstep with global regulators, guided by the highest ethical standards and an unwavering commitment to human health. Our responsibility as stewards of this technology is to deliver transformative clinical value while protecting patient privacy and equity every step of the way."

Media Contact

Alex Dupount, DuPont Wire, 1 2122206026, [email protected]

SOURCE INVAMED