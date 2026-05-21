Invasive Species Prevention Campaign Brings Together Outdoor Communities Across North America

Protecting the Places We Love During PlayCleanGo® Awareness Week this June

MONONA, Wis., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The North American Invasive Species Management Association (NAISMA) has issued an invitation to outdoor users across North America to take simple, effective actions to stop the spread of invasive species and protect the places they love during PlayCleanGo® Awareness Week, taking place June 6–13, 2026.

Observed annually across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, PlayCleanGo® Awareness Week brings together outdoor recreation groups, conservation organizations, land managers, and community partners to raise awareness about invasive species prevention and encourage responsible recreation practices.

This year's theme, "We Protect the Places We Love", highlights the shared responsibility of taking simple actions to protect trails, parks, waterways, forests, and natural areas for future generations. Whether hiking, biking, boating, or horseback riding, or enjoying other outdoor activities, everyone can help reduce the spread of harmful invasive species by adopting simple prevention practices.

Throughout the week, NAISMA and PlayCleanGo® partners across North America will encourage the public to:

Play in your favorite outdoor spaces,

Clean your boots, gear, and pets before and after exploring, and

Go protect native ecosystems by preventing the spread of non-native plants, insects, and diseases.

The campaign is supported by partners across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, including Invasives Canada and CONABIO, demonstrating the power of collective action in protecting ecosystems and biodiversity across borders.

"We protect the places we love by acting together," said Christie Trifone Millhouse, Executive Director of NAISMA. "During PlayCleanGo® Awareness Week, we're asking everyone who spends time outdoors to help Stop Invasive Species in Your Tracks® and keep our ecosystems healthy for generations to come."

This year's campaign will feature public engagement activities across North America, including local partner events, educational opportunities, training, and a photo contest. Campaign materials and resources will be available in English, French, and Spanish.

To learn more about PlayCleanGo® Awareness Week and access the 2026 social media toolkit, visit PlayCleanGo.org.

About NAISMA

The North American Invasive Species Management Association is a network of professionals supporting science-based invasive species management, prevention, education, and policy across North America. Learn more at www.naisma.org.

About Invasives Canada

Invasives Canada is a national non-profit charity dedicated to safeguarding Canada's ecosystems, communities, and economies from the growing threat of invasive species. As a national network of chapters, partners, and interested parties, we lead collaborative efforts to prevent and manage invasive species.

About CONABIO

Mexico's National Commission for the Knowledge and Use of Biodiversity (CONABIO) promotes, coordinates, and supports activities aimed at understanding biological diversity, its conservation, and sustainable use, including activities directed towards information and communication to prevent the introduction and dispersion of invasive alien species.

Media Contact

Christie Trifone Millhouse, NAISMA, 1 414-775-8220, [email protected], naisma.org

SOURCE NAISMA