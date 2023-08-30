Invent Adds Three Industry Veterans to the Invent Elite Consulting Group

The Invent Elite industry consulting group is made up of the industry's most respected thought leaders experienced in helping wealth management ecosystem successfully embrace and integrate the latest technologies to better serve clients and scale their businesses. Tweet this

As part of the success and wide-scale industry adoption of Invent's Super App development platform that brings together multiple applications and workflows, such as account opening and servicing, CRM, reporting, billing, trading, financial planning, risk profiling, rebalancing, client portals and more into one unified and configurable application, Invent is now expanding the Invent Elite Consulting Group to support growing demand.

"As part of our mission to help unify the wealthtech ecosystem, we are bringing together the best consultants in the industry through our INVENT Elite consulting group to help companies not only deploy the latest technology, but to also enable them to maximize adoption and realize the benefits of that technology through business strategy, operations, client experience, marketing, and public relations consulting advice, implementation and support," said Oleg Tishkevich, CEO of Invent.

Joining Invent Elite are Mike Papedis and Kimberly Papadis, co-founders of Fusion Financial Partners, a world-class group of strategists and execution specialists to help advisors drive change, improve operational efficiencies, execute growth initiatives, seek revenue optimization, and act as master builders of RIA firms. Also joining Invent Elite is Marc Butler, founder and CEO of Marc Butler Consulting. Mr. Butler helps wealth management and wealthtech firms improve their growth and performance.

The Papedis's and Butler join the founding members of Invent Elite, which include:

Suzanne Siracuse , CEO of Suzanne Siracuse Consulting Services which provides business strategy, advocacy initiatives and marketing and branding support.

, CEO of Suzanne Siracuse Consulting Services which provides business strategy, advocacy initiatives and marketing and branding support. Timothy Welsh , CEO of Nexus Strategy, which provides marketing strategy, content development and public relations advice, guidance and implementation.

Timothy Welsh , CEO of Nexus Strategy, which provides marketing strategy, content development and public relations advice, guidance and implementation.

Gavin Spitzner, Wealth Consulting Partners, in memorium.

The collective group in INVENT Elite collaborate together on enterprise projects, bringing a complete set of consulting advice, guidance and implementation to bear on developing, launching, branding and operationally supporting broad based technology initiatives to maximize firms' technology investments and ensure the productivity, scale and client experience benefits are realized for advisors and their clients.

"INVENT is the ideal platform to bring together the best and brightest consultants as we are a central resource to the entire industry through our Cloud-native tools and holistic approach," said Mr. Tishkevich. "Our goal is to continue to grow INVENT Elite with even more of the industry's consulting experts and look forward to that collective effort to enable and enhance everyone's technology initiatives."

To learn more about Invent's award-winning solutions, log onto http://www.invent.us.

About Invent®

Invent is an award-winning cloud-native platform, methodology and consulting approach for systems and data architecture, integration and digital experience dedicated to serving firms in the wealth management and real estate industries. Currently serving over 20,000 unique users on their platform, INVENT is rapidly becoming the industry standard for fintech development. http://www.INVENT.us

Media Contact

Tricia Higson, Invent, 800.888.0706, [email protected], www.Invent.us

SOURCE Invent