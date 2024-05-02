Invent Launches the First Annual "Invent Village" at the Upcoming Wealth Management EDGE 2024 Conference

These vendors and advisory firms are having great success and momentum building on the scalable, secure, enterprise-grade Invent platform building a highly configurable, customizable client and advisory experience. Post this

Invent Village firms include:

Envestnet – Financial Wellness

Allianz – Digital Onboarding

Redtail from Orion – CRM

Flyer – Trading

GreenHill – Performance Reporting

BOSS – Commissions & Fees

ARQA – Generative AI

Norima – Implementation Services

Bonsai – Asset-Liability Management

Invent – Integration Platform

"Our decades-long relationships, partnerships and integrations with the advisor technology community enable us to orchestrate an elegant solution to the integration problem that has been plaguing the industry for years," said Oleg Tishkevich, CEO of Invent. "These vendors and advisory firms are having great success and momentum building on the scalable, secure, enterprise-grade Invent platform building a highly configurable, customizable client and advisory experience. We look forward to expanding our partnerships to provide the highest level of choice and flexibility to deliver their unique client value proposition through the Invent platform."

The Invent Village will feature each of the above firms in a Kiosk-environment, enabling attendees to get 1-1 demonstrations of innovative workflow integrations, as well as being able to speak directly with the development teams building these powerful solutions to help advisors, broker-dealer and custodian executives deliver premier and unified advisor and client experiences via Invent's award-winning, "SuperApp" platform.

"Partnering with Invent marks a pivotal moment for GreenHill as we expand our footprint within the digital wealth landscape," said Bill McFadden, President of Greenhill. "Invent presents a unique opportunity to seamlessly integrate personalized investment analysis into a dynamic ecosystem, empowering advisors to confidently communicate their clients' investment stories with precision and conviction."

Tishkevich will also be delivering a keynote visionary address: "How to Supersize Your Growth…The Secret Sauce for Entrepreneurial Advisors," on May 14, 2024 at 1:40pm, ET. During this seminal presentation, hear from Tishkevich and leading technology vendors and advisory executives on how they have finally solved the integration headaches that have been holding their businesses back, while expanding addressable markets to rapidly grow and increase the value of their firms.

To learn more about Invent, log on to https://invent.us; and to learn more about the Wealth Management EDGE Conference, log onto https://informaconnect.com/edge/

About Invent®

Invent is an award-winning cloud-native platform, methodology and consulting approach for systems and data architecture, integration and digital experience dedicated to serving firms in the wealth management and real estate industries. Currently serving over 20,000 unique users on their platform, INVENT is rapidly becoming the industry standard for fintech development. http://www.INVENT.us

