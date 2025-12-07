Invent Medical Corporation Announces Exclusive U.S. Distribution Agreement with Solutions in Critical Care

Invent Medical has entered into an exclusive U.S. distribution agreement with Solutions in Critical Care, expanding national market access for the HFT150® high-flow respiratory therapy platform and HFC-GOLD® nasal cannula across all major hospital channels.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Invent Medical Corporation, a developer of advanced respiratory care technologies, announced today that it has signed an exclusive national sales and distribution agreement with Solutions in Critical Care (SCC) for the HFT150® High-Flow Therapy System and HFC-GOLD® nasal cannula.

Under the agreement, SCC will serve as Invent's exclusive distributor across all 50 U.S. states, including federal, state, and GPO hospital channels. SCC, headquartered in Sycamore, Illinois, is a national specialty distributor with local clinical experts focused on hospital and acute care markets. Their combined sales reach and long-standing relationships with key hospital systems, LTACHs, and respiratory care providers will accelerate adoption of Invent's high-flow respiratory technologies.

"This national agreement represents a major commercialization milestone for Invent Medical," said Samuel M. Chang, President and CEO of Invent Medical Corporation. "SCC's clinical expertise and deep hospital relationships will significantly expand access to our high-flow therapy solutions. Together, we are advancing respiratory care by making reliable, precision-engineered high-flow therapy available to more patients and clinicians across the United States."

"Partnering with SCC gives us immediate national coverage and deep penetration into the hospital market at a local level," said Michael Madison, VP Marketing and Clinical for Invent Medical Corporation. "Together, we can deliver innovative respiratory solutions that expand access to high-flow therapy for patients and clinicians, and enhance workflows for providers."

The partnership strengthens Invent's commercialization pathway as it prepares for rapid U.S. market rollout of the HFT150 system—a compact, high-performance high-flow therapy device designed for hospital and sub-acute settings.

About Invent Medical Corporation

Invent Medical Corporation is a Delaware-based medical device company headquartered in Carlsbad, California, focused on developing and commercializing advanced respiratory care systems. Its HFT150 high-flow therapy system and HFC-GOLD nasal cannula provide precision oxygen delivery and enhanced patient comfort across hospital and post-acute care environments.

About Solutions in Critical Care (SCC)

Solutions in Critical Care (SCC) provides nationwide distribution, with local sales and clinical support for medical technologies used in respiratory, anesthesia, and critical care.

Media Contact

Invent Team, Invent Medical Corporation, 1 855-275-4688, [email protected], www.inventrespiratory.com

SOURCE Invent Medical Corporation