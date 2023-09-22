Inventor Smart Community Launches, Providing a Vital Support Network for Inventors

"Being a part of the Inventor Smart Community has given me an incredible opportunity to connect with fellow inventors and learn from their experiences..." - Tony Pogoto, Inventor of Twist Lock Grommet Tweet this

"We are proud to provide a platform where inventors can come together, share their experiences, and find the support they need to turn their ideas into reality," said Samantha St. Raymond, VP of Community at Inventor Smart. "The Inventor Smart Community is a game-changer for inventors. Our goal is to empower inventors with the resources and connections to succeed."

Brian Fried, Chief Invention Officer at Inventor Smart, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch, stating, "I am extremely proud to see the Inventor Smart Community come to life. This platform provides inventors with an unparalleled advantage and experience to collaborate and connect with other inventors. It's a community that has so much to offer, from invaluable resources to expert guidance. I am excited to witness the incredible inventions and success stories that will emerge from this community."

Tony Pogoto, the inventor of Twist Lock Grommet and member of the Inventor Smart Community, highlighted the platform's value in fostering collaboration, saying, "Being a part of the Inventor Smart Community has given me an incredible opportunity to connect with fellow inventors and learn from their experiences. This platform promotes collaboration and allows us to support and promote each other's inventions. It's a fantastic way to expand our knowledge and network while showcasing our innovations."

Within the app, inventors have access to a dedicated social media platform designed specifically for their needs. There, they can engage in stimulating discussions, seek expert advice, and explore topics such as licensing, manufacturing, protecting intellectual property, and showcasing their inventions. The Inventor Smart Community creates an inclusive environment where inventors can learn, share knowledge, and find the support they need to succeed.

To further assist people with their next big idea or inventors on their path, the Inventor Smart app provides an extensive library of resources, services, and exclusive offers. One of the purposes of the app is for inventors to promote their inventions, check out the Inventor Spotlight section, watch interviews with inventors on Inventor Smart TV where we showcase them on National Inventor Club and much more! Inventors can access educational materials, industry insights, professional services, and exclusive discounts, equipping them with the tools necessary to navigate the complexities of the inventing process.

The app offers both free and premium access. Free users can enjoy limited access to the community, social media platforms, and selected resources. For those seeking enhanced benefits, premium access is available for just $9.99 per month or a discounted rate of $99 for the year. Premium members unlock exclusive features, advanced networking opportunities, and expanded resource access—empowering them to accelerate their inventive endeavors.

About Inventor Smart:

Inventor Smart is a leading platform dedicated to empowering inventors and providing them with a vital support network. Through the Inventor Smart Community app, inventors can connect, collaborate, and access a wide range of resources to fuel their inventive journeys. Integrating with the National Inventor Club, the app offers inventors a unique platform to navigate their inventive path and achieve success.

