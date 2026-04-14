Inventory Accuracy Just Got Easier with Ordoro's New Stocktake Feature

Ordoro's new Stocktake workflow brings structure and efficiency to inventory management, making it easier for merchants to maintain accuracy, traceability, and confidence at scale.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ordoro, a leading provider of shipping and inventory management software for eCommerce and wholesale merchants, has announced the launch of Stocktake, a powerful new feature designed to streamline inventory counting and reconciliation.

With Stocktake, merchants can now conduct formal inventory audits directly within Ordoro. Teams can perform full or partial stock counts using barcode scanners, mobile devices, or desktop workflows. The new functionality supports real-time discrepancy detection, team collaboration, and downloadable reports.