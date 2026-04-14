Inventory Accuracy Just Got Easier with Ordoro's New Stocktake Feature

Ordoro's new Stocktake workflow brings structure and efficiency to inventory management, making it easier for merchants to maintain accuracy, traceability, and confidence at scale.
AUSTIN, Texas, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ordoro, a leading provider of shipping and inventory management software for eCommerce and wholesale merchants, has announced the launch of Stocktake, a powerful new feature designed to streamline inventory counting and reconciliation.
With Stocktake, merchants can now conduct formal inventory audits directly within Ordoro. Teams can perform full or partial stock counts using barcode scanners, mobile devices, or desktop workflows. The new functionality supports real-time discrepancy detection, team collaboration, and downloadable reports.
"Our users wanted more accountability and structure around inventory counts," said Jagath Narayan, CEO and co-founder of Ordoro. "With Stocktake, we're giving them a powerful workflow that reduces errors, improves operational accuracy, and simplifies internal audits."
Stocktake includes:
- Multi-user counting sessions that allow teams to collaborate across devices and warehouses
- Saved session history so merchants can revisit stocktakes anytime and track changes by user
- Discrepancy alerts between expected and actual counts with the option to reconcile in-app
- Barcode scanning support for faster data entry and hands-free workflows
- Smart filtering tools to include or exclude kits and BOMs during stocktakes
- Exportable reports for accounting, auditing, and internal review
Ordoro's new Stocktake workflow brings structure and efficiency to inventory management, making it easier for merchants to maintain accuracy, traceability, and confidence at scale.
Stocktake is available now to all users on the Ordoro Premium Plan. Designed for growing brands and high-volume operations, Stocktake helps teams streamline physical inventory counts and stay audit-ready. Merchants on other plans can upgrade to access Stocktake and explore Ordoro's full suite of advanced inventory tools.
About Ordoro
Since 2010, Ordoro has helped thousands of online merchants streamline their shipping, inventory, and fulfillment workflows. Designed for small to medium-sized ecommerce businesses, Ordoro acts as a central hub connecting all your sales channels, warehouses, and shipping carriers. The platform provides enterprise-level tools without the enterprise price tag. Learn more at www.ordoro.com.
Media Contact
Jennifer Lozano, Ordoro, 1 512.271.9453, [email protected], https://www.ordoro.com/
SOURCE Ordoro
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