Inventus Power Announces Henry Burmeister as New Chief Financial Officer

With over two decades of experience, Burmeister boasts a solid track record of enhancing financial performance and providing leadership for global organizations. His expertise also encompasses manufacturing processes, design, and development. Prior to joining Inventus Power, Burmeister held the position of Chief Financial Officer at Corza Medical and Wytech Industries. He holds a BS in Chemical Engineering from Lafayette College and an MBA in Finance from Lehigh University.

"We are delighted to have Henry join the Inventus Power team," stated Patrick Trippel, President & CEO. "Henry brings a blend of innovative thinking and financial acumen to meet the demands of our dynamic industry. As CFO, he will play a pivotal role in fostering excellence throughout our organization, executing our global business strategy, and contributing to the growth of enterprise value during our company's next chapter of expansion."

About Inventus Power:

Inventus Power is a global leader in advanced battery and power systems that specializes in designing and manufacturing high-quality, reliable, and innovative power solutions for a broad range of portable, motive, and stationary applications. For over 60 years, Inventus Power has been addressing the rapidly expanding power demands of a changing world through technology and engineered solutions. We continue to invest in our people and processes, while enhancing our products and capabilities, in order to create a safer, smarter, and more sustainable battery-powered world.

For more information visit http://www.inventuspower.com.

