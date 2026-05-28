Invera Energy™ Expands Leadership Team to Support Growing U.S. Infrastructure Demand

Terri Denning named President; Joe Stevens appointed COO as company scales energy consulting services

FORT COLLINS, Colo.,, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Invera Energy™, a diversified energy consulting firm supporting complex power and infrastructure development projects across the United States, today announced executive leadership appointments designed to support the company's continued growth across generation, storage, transmission, and digital infrastructure markets.

As part of the company's restructuring to meet the demands of the rapidly evolving energy market in the US, Terri Denning has been appointed President and industry veteran Joe Stevens has joined as Chief Operating Officer of Invera Energy. Founder Evelyn Carpenter will continue as Chief Executive Officer, leading the company's long-term strategy, client partnerships, and market expansion initiatives.

"The U.S. energy market is undergoing a period of unprecedented infrastructure investment and transformation," said Carpenter. "Terri and Joe bring the leadership and industry experience needed to help our clients navigate that complexity with confidence."

As President, Denning will oversee company operations and strategic execution across Invera Energy's consulting portfolio. She brings more than 25 years of energy industry leadership spanning commercial risk management, deal structuring, and business development, with deep expertise working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of renewable energy generation and battery energy storage system (BESS) equipment.

"Invera Energy is uniquely positioned at the intersection of energy growth and infrastructure modernization," said Denning. "Our clients look to us as experienced advisors who can bring clarity and alignment across rapidly evolving projects and stakeholder environments. With demand for power continuing to accelerate, we are focused on helping clients navigate the complexity of rapidly deploying energy infrastructure at scale and keeping critical projects moving forward."

Stevens brings 35 years of heavy industry experience, including work with independent power producers (IPPs). In previous roles, he managed complex generation and infrastructure operations across North and South America, encompassing engineering, execution, and operations. As COO, he will build a scalable platform for Invera Energy's growth and expanding project delivery offering.

"Successful execution depends on consistent processes, coordination, and adaptability across every phase of project delivery," said Stevens. "We are focused on building operational systems that support safe, efficient, and reliable outcomes for our clients."

Invera Energy was established to help clients address the evolving demands of the energy and infrastructure market. The company's leadership and advisory teams have supported more than 100 gigawatts of energy projects across the United States.

About Invera Energy

Invera Energy provides consulting, due diligence, project management, and construction management services to address the power needs of complex infrastructure projects. Headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Invera Energy is American-owned and guided by the principles of technical excellence, integrity, adaptability, and leadership in the energy transition. Invera Energy provides expertise to move energy projects forward with confidence for clients. For more information, visit www.inveraenergy.com or follow us at https://www.linkedin.com/company/invera-energy.

Pull Quote

"The U.S. energy market is undergoing a period of unprecedented infrastructure investment and transformation. Terri and Joe bring the leadership and industry experience needed to help our clients navigate that complexity with confidence." - Evelyn Carpenter, CEO of Invera Energy

Media Contact

Andrea Saxenhofer, Invera Energy, 1 6195042502, [email protected], www.inveraenergy.com

SOURCE Invera Energy