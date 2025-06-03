Invest for Better Launches Philadelphia Hub with Support from Nasdaq Foundation

Invest for Better launches a regional hub with support from the Nasdaq Foundation in Philadelphia to build a powerful network of women learning, connecting, and moving capital for good.

OAKLAND, Calif., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Invest for Better, a nonprofit initiative empowering women to align their investments with their values, proudly announces the launch of a regional hub in Philadelphia thanks to support from the Nasdaq Foundation.

The "Activating Women's Financial Power" initiative will mobilize a diverse community of women aiming to strengthen their capacity as investors. This localized network will build on the momentum of over 120 existing Invest for Better Circles nationwide.

At its core, the Hub reflects a simple but powerful idea: that women build financial power most effectively in community. By creating a localized network of support and learning, Invest for Better is helping more women take charge of their money—and use it to shape the future they want to see.

"In Philadelphia, we are tapping into a wide variety of women who are ready to take ownership of their finances and invest in ways that reflect their values," said Janine Firpo, co-founder of Invest for Better. "This new hub will offer a powerful space for learning, connection, and community transformation."

ImpactPHL, a key force in advancing the local impact investing ecosystem, plays a vital role in catalyzing investments that generate both financial and social returns in the Greater Philadelphia region. This collaborative initiative strengthens that ecosystem by activating new capital and expanding access to values-aligned investing—unlocking significant potential for local benefit through increased place-based investment.

"In recent years, ImpactPHL has engaged high net worth individuals and institutional investors in local impact investing. Invest for Better's work is a perfect complement as we engage a diverse network of women of varied means in their financial journey. Together we are learning, creating community, and moving money," shared Margaret Berger Bradley, Invest for Better's Philadelphia Lead.

The hub will host monthly workshops, trainings, and gatherings, blending virtual and in-person formats that are expected to engage over 100 women by the end of 2025.

