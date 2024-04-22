InvestBev Awards SUYO Pisco $100,000 in Sprout Beverage Pitch Competition

"We're honored to have SUYO Pisco join our InvestBev brand portfolio with other beverage industry innovators," said Brian Rosen, founder of InvestBev. Post this

Pitch Day serves as the pinnacle of the program, where founders compete for investment in a room packed with beverage industry insiders and investors. In addition to the two winners, this year's participating brands included Absinthia, Bootleggers Cocktails, Doce Mezcal, Estoico Indigo Tequila, Levenswater Gin, LIXIR of the gods Hard Honey, OKSEN French Rum, Santo de Piedra Mezcal, Sueño de Atzo Tequila and Avanas Vodka. Judges included investors from leading CPG investment firms InvestBev, Okeanos and others, who selected a winner based on the founder's insights and understanding of their target consumer and market, strategic growth plan, and early traction and success indicators.

SUYO Pisco was founded by former consultants Alex Hildebrandt and Ian Leggett, who saw an opportunity to introduce the world to Peru's national spirit while supporting local vineyards. The brand works directly with independent pisco producers to develop and distribute all-natural, single origin, limited release pisco that is made with zero additives.

"We're excited to partner with Alex, Ian and the SUYO Pisco team as they expand the market for pisco in the US. We see this as an emerging frontier for the spirits category, in much the same way we've seen demand for tequila and mezcal grow over the past decade," said Brian Rosen, founder of InvestBev. "We're honored to have SUYO Pisco join our InvestBev brand portfolio with other beverage industry innovators. With this graduation, InvestBev's accelerator portfolio now has over 30 brands."

Sprout Beverage accepts brands in the alcoholic, non-alcoholic, and cannabis categories, with founders who have demonstrated initial market validation and products that expand existing segments or create new ones. The accelerator is led by industry veteran Gustavo Aguirre, who previously oversaw the product innovation program at MillerCoors. Sprout Beverage is currently accepting applications for the Fall 2024 cohort. For more information or to apply, visit SproutBeverage.com.

