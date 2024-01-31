InvestBev Backs JuneShine with Seven-Figure Investment to Bolster Growth and Expansion

InvestBev, the largest private equity firm focused on the adult beverage sector, has made a seven-figure investment in JuneShine, a leader in hard kombucha and ready-to-drink spirits. This investment aims to support JuneShine's expansion and marketing efforts.
CHICAGO, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InvestBev, the nation's largest private equity firm dedicated to the adult beverage industry, is thrilled to announce a seven-figure investment into JuneShine, the leading hard kombucha and ready-to-drink spirits brand. This infusion of capital will power JuneShine's marketing and product line expansion efforts so that it can continue to dominate the better-for-you alcohol category. The partnership comes at a pivotal moment for the brand as it experiences heightened consumer demand for its sustainably-made adult beverages.
Greg Serrao, Founder & CEO of JuneShine, expressed excitement, stating, "We're grateful to have InvestBev be part of the team. We have big plans for the future as we continue to build a better-for-you alcohol platform, and we are confident they will be value-added partners and advisors for JuneShine as we enter our next stage of growth."
Brian Rosen, Founder and Managing General Partner of InvestBev, echoed Serrao's excitement, stating, "JuneShine has everything we look for in a portfolio company: great-tasting products, a strong team, and a distinct point of view. The team not only created a new category in organic hard kombucha, but they have been a driving force in up-leveling the alcoholic beverage industry's commitment to sustainability and transparency. We are thrilled to partner with Greg and welcome JuneShine into the InvestBev family."
InvestBev's diverse portfolio showcases industry disruptors and pioneers, such as Ten to One, the ultra-premium rum; Cann, a trailblazer in THC-infused social tonics; Nomadica, premium canned wines curated by a seasoned sommelier; Speakeasy, a leading e-commerce platform catering to the spirits industry; and ReserveBar, a seamless direct-to-consumer ordering experience for premium alcoholic beverage brands. JuneShine marks InvestBev's first venture into the kombucha sector, underscoring the growing demand for healthier and alternative beverages within the alcohol industry.
About JuneShine:
JuneShine, launched in June 2018 out of San Diego, brews honest alcohol for a healthier planet. With a focus on sustainability and real ingredients, JuneShine offers a range of hard kombucha flavors and ready-to-drink canned cocktails. Available in 28 states through wholesale distribution, JuneShine continues to expand its reach. For more information, visit www.juneshine.com and @juneshineco.
About InvestBev:
Founded in 2015, InvestBev, a division of Growth Beverage, is a leading adult beverage private equity firm. Under the leadership of industry veteran Brian Rosen, InvestBev manages over $185 million in assets, providing non-correlated investment opportunities as a cornerstone of its strategy. To learn more, visit investbev.com.
