Investigating Cell Therapy Efficacy Mechanisms in Solid Tumors by Spatial Immunophenotyping, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this webinar, we will introduce how we use these Ultivue panels alongside conventional H&E, IHC, and our other in-house assays. In addition, we will show examples of pre- and post-treatment patient biopsies for multiple indications to demonstrate how we utilize image analysis software to quantify cell densities of subsets of infiltrating immune cells. We will also describe how we use the spatial analysis tools to study cellular spatial patterns within the tumour tissue, and how these are used to understand the effectiveness and mechanism of our cell-based therapies.

Register for this webinar today to learn how multiplex immunofluorescence panels help determine the effectiveness of cell therapies for solid tumors.

Join experts from Adaptimmune, Dr. Martin Isabelle, Associate Director, Tumour Profiling, Translational Sciences Group; and Dr. Robyn Broad, Principal Scientist, Tumour Profiling, Translational Sciences Group, for the live webinar on Monday, June 24, 2024, at 10am EDT (3pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Investigating Cell Therapy Efficacy Mechanisms in Solid Tumors by Spatial Immunophenotyping.

