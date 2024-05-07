AAEA President and members release new research in JAAEA

MILWAUKEE, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The European Union, which had in 2018 ruled that CRISPR techniques be governed by the same regulations as GM, has recently (2023) proposed relaxing restrictions for CRISPR use in food products.

In the new article "Investigating Consumer Stated Preferences for Gene-edited Orange Juice – The Influence of Behavioral Traits" published in the Journal of the Agricultural & Applied Economics Association, Glory Esohe Orivri, Bachir Kassas, John Lai, and Lisa House from the University of Florida, as well as the AAEA President, Rudy Nayga, Jr. from Texas A&M University find out if consumers will accept orange juice produced using Gene Editing, and what behavioral traits could influence the acceptance. They find that consumers require $1.69 discount for GE orange juice compared to a $2.97 discount for GM orange juice. Behavioral traits that influence consumer preferences for CRISPR orange juice include, risk aversion, ambiguity tolerance, and present vs. future orientation.

The authors say "Marketers can incorporate the insights from this study into their design of information communications aimed at improving consumers' perceptions and acceptance of biotechnology. Also, this study will inform policymaking by providing evidence that could help facilitate effective interventions to promote consumer acceptance and consumption of GE foods. Policymakers will also gain insights on how consumers perceive GM versus GE food labeling, and the economic impact of such labeling. This can provide opportunities for voluntary labeling strategies with the potential of eliciting premiums from various classes of consumers."

