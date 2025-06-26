Investment in Quintus High Pressure Press Expands FRUBAÇA's Clean-Label Juice Processing Capabilities

"We are delighted to continue the relationship formed with Quintus over 25 years ago when we ordered a 35L press, a landmark in the evolution of HPP in the European market."--Jorge Periquito, Director at FRUBAÇA Post this

High Pressure Processing, the ground-breaking food safety technology that uses pressure instead of heat to produce preservative-free foods and beverages that retain their full nutritional benefits, has long been integral to COPA operations.

"We are delighted to continue the relationship formed with Quintus over 25 years ago when we ordered a 35L press," says Jorge Periquito, Director at FRUBAÇA. "This was a landmark in the evolution of HPP in the European market."

The QIF 400L-5400 press delivers scalable performance—from 1,800 to 3,200 kg (4,000 to 7,000 lbs.) per hour—with an industry-leading 47 cm (18.5-inch) vessel diameter that supports larger or bulk packaging. This flexibility is ideal for producers serving mass and wholesale channels, helping reduce labour, packaging, and per-unit production costs. The press is engineered for operational efficiency, featuring a wire-wound pressure vessel known for its industry-leading safety and durability. With fewer moving parts and an intelligent, algorithm-driven condition monitoring system, it significantly lowers maintenance demands and helps prevent unplanned downtime.

Additional features include frequency-controlled motor drives for energy efficiency, the SmartPress™ cloud-based software for real-time management, and a service-friendly design with easy access to key components.

To ensure optimal performance of its new QIF 400L press, FRUBAÇA has enrolled in a five-year Quintus® Care Care Program—a best-in-class, customized service solution designed to deliver maximum uptime, controlled operational costs, and a strong long-term partnership. The program includes scheduled equipment maintenance, guaranteed availability of spare and wear parts, and prioritized technical support, along with annual press inspections, hands-on training, and recertification of FRUBAÇA personnel to maintain and elevate their skills.

Further enhancing value, application support is available through Quintus's global HPP Application Centers. There, food science experts assist processors in accelerating time-to-market by offering guidance across the entire HPP development cycle—from optimized product formulations and packaging, in-house pathogen validation, and shelf-life testing to support with HACCP implementation, regulatory compliance, and process parameter optimization for maximum return on investment.

"Quintus Care will give us full control of our spare parts costs and immediate availability of parts which will be stored on-site at our premises," Mr. Periquito notes.

To extend the value of its existing investment, FRUBAÇA is future-proofing its 215L press—added in an earlier expansion—with an upgrade to Quintus's latest-generation control system. The advanced upgrade enhances operational efficiency and reduces costs by introducing intelligent features such as real-time data analysis, remote diagnostics, and online condition monitoring, ensuring the legacy system meets today's performance standards while supporting long-term productivity.

"These new agreements reaffirm FRUBAÇA's trust in our engineering excellence and long-term service commitment," said Johan Hjärne, CEO of Quintus Technologies. "It's deeply rewarding to support a forward-thinking partner like FRUBAÇA as they continue to innovate, grow, and lead in the fresh fruit processing sector."

About Quintus Technologies

Quintus Technologies is the global leader in high pressure technology. The company designs, manufactures, installs, and supports high pressure systems in three main areas: densification of advanced materials; sheet metal forming; and high pressure processing for food and beverage innovation, safety, and shelf life. Quintus has delivered over 1,900 systems to customers within industries such as energy, medical implants, space, aerospace, automotive, and food processing. The company is headquartered in Västerås, Sweden, with a presence in 45 countries worldwide. For more information, visit https://quintustechnologies.com/

About FRUBAÇA

Operating since 1992, FRUBAÇA – Cooperativa de Hortofruticultores, C.R.L. is a fruit growers' cooperative based in Alcobaça, Portugal. Its 25 members focus on the production of apples, pears, and peaches, in particular the Alcobaça apple, certified with protected geographical indication (PGI), and the Rocha do Oeste pear (PDO). Committed to enhancing product quality and innovation while ensuring environmental sustainability and fostering close relationships with consumers, FRUBAÇA plays a significant role in Portugal's agricultural cooperative sector. Its fruit products include fresh produce, juices, smoothies, and other HPP (High Pressure Processing) treated items, marketed under the COPA brand and sold directly to consumers in COPA stores. COPA products are present in 22 countries and comprise of a range of over 60 products. FRUBAÇA is Europe's oldest company producing HPP fruit juices. To learn more, visit https://www.copa.pt/en

