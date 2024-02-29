InvestmentNews Names Halbert Hargrove a 2024 Best Place to Work for Financial Advisors

Being acknowledged by InvestmentNews for the seventh year in a row underscores the vibrancy of our company culture. Our carefully nurtured environment of inclusivity, empowerment, and excellence is at the heart of everything we do. Post this

The recognition coincides with the promotion of Brenden Melrose to the role of Chief Compliance Officer within the firm. As Chief Compliance Officer, he is responsible for implementing and overseeing all of Halbert Hargrove's compliance systems and processes.

"At Halbert Hargrove, our employees are our foundation. Prioritizing their well-being and growth is our key to success. By putting our team first, they, in turn, provide exceptional care to our clients", says Kelli Kiemle, Managing Director of Growth and Client Experience. "This commitment to our team is exemplified by the recent promotion of Brenden Melrose to Chief Compliance Officer, a role in which we're confident he will excel and further fortify our firm's integrity and client dedication."

In 2023, RIA Intel recognized JC Abusaid as a finalist for CEO of the Year, while Halbert Hargrove secured a spot on CNBC's Financial Advisor 100 list. Additionally, Kelli Kiemle was recognized for her mentorship and received the Excellence in Mentorship & Allyship Award.

To learn more about the InvestmentNews 2024 Best Places to Work for Financial Advisors, please click here. More information about the above accolades can be found below:

The InvestmentNews Best Places to Work Award was last received on February 28th, 2024 based on survey submitted October 17th, 2023 using 2022-2023 data. Investment News conducted survey in partnership with the Best Companies Group.





based on survey submitted using 2022-2023 data. Investment News conducted survey in partnership with the Best Companies Group. JC Abusaid was recognized as a finalist of the RIA Intel Awards, which was last received March 20, 2023 , based on submittal on March 1, 2023 . RIA Intel conducted the survey, there was no fee to participate.





, based on submittal on . RIA Intel conducted the survey, there was no fee to participate. The CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list was last received September 2023 based on December 31, 2022 , data. CNBC enlisted data provider AccuPoint Solutions to assist with ranking.





based on , data. CNBC enlisted data provider AccuPoint Solutions to assist with ranking. Women in Wealth Management's Excellence in Mentorship and Allyship award was received on November 15, 2023 , based on submissions received by August 5, 2023 . It was provided by The Carson Group and Halbert Hargrove did not pay for consideration.

About Halbert Hargrove

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors, LLC, is a fiduciary investment management and wealth advisory firm that provides investment management, wealth advisory, financial planning, and consulting services to individuals and families. Founded in 1933, Halbert Hargrove is headquartered in Long Beach, CA, and has approximately $3 billion in assets under management. There are eight offices across the country. In addition to the Long Beach office, locations include San Diego and Costa Mesa, California; Denver, Colorado; Bellevue, Washington; Scottsdale, Arizona; and The Woodlands and Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit www.halberthargrove.com.

