InvestmentNews Names Halbert Hargrove a 2025 Best Place to Work for Financial Advisors

It is an incredible honor to be recognized by InvestmentNews for the eighth consecutive year. This award is a true reflection of our senior leadership team's dedication and passion to building and maintaining an exceptional workplace.

In December 2024, Financial Planning named Halbert Hargrove one of the Best RIAs to Work For.2 The ranking was based on employee surveys covering company leadership, culture, pay and benefits, training, communications, and overall work environments, as well as a review of company policies. In addition, Halbert Hargrove was recognized on CNBC's Financial Advisor 100 list in October 2024.3

"We are deeply committed to creating a work environment where our team can thrive, collaborate, and grow," said Cecilia Williams, COO at Halbert Hargrove. "We are thrilled to be recognized by both InvestmentNews and Financial Planning for the quality of our workplace culture."

To learn more about the InvestmentNews 2025 Best Places to Work for Financial Advisors, please click here.

1 Last received March 2025 based on survey submitted 09/27/2024 using 2023-2024 data. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors did not pay a fee to participate in the survey — view methodology.

2 Last received December 2024 based on survey submitted 09/20/2024 using 2023-2024 data. Financial Planning conducted the survey and its data partner, Best Companies Group, assisted with the ranking. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors did not pay a fee to participate in the survey — view methodology.

3 Last received October 2024 based on 12/31/2023 data. CNBC enlisted data provider AccuPoint Solutions to assist with ranking. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors did not pay a fee to participate in the survey — view methodology.

About Halbert Hargrove

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors, LLC, is a fiduciary investment management and wealth advisory firm that provides investment management, wealth advisory, financial planning, and consulting services to individuals and families. Founded in 1933, Halbert Hargrove is headquartered in Long Beach, CA, and has approximately $3 billion in assets under management. There are 11 offices across the country. In addition to the Long Beach office, locations include San Diego, Costa Mesa, and Valencia, California; Denver and Boulder, Colorado; Bellevue, Washington; Scottsdale, Arizona; The Woodlands and Houston, Texas; and Eugene, Oregon. For more information, please visit www.halberthargrove.com.

Media Contact

Abbie Sheridan, Halbert Hargrove, 1 5162867056, [email protected]

SOURCE Halbert Hargrove