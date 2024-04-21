Investopedia Names INFINITI HR Best 2024 PEO for Large Businesses for the Fourth Year in a Row

INFINITI HR named Best PEO for Large Businesses by Investopedia for fourth consecutive year.

A Washington Post Top Place to Work in 2022, INFINITI HR, was recognized among other professional employer organizations for handling business's administrative, financial, and human resources (HR) needs including payroll, employee hiring, and benefits.

BURTONSVILLE, Md. and NEW YORK, April 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Investopedia, the world's leading source of financial content on the web, has named INFINITI HR, a rapidly growing and customer-focused PEO, to its list of the best professional employer organization companies of 2024.

Investopedia narrowed it down to the top seven PEO companies that were not only accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB), but also the Employer Services Assurance Corporation (ESAC), and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to bring you the very best PEO services in the market.

INFINITI HR is Investopedia's pick for the best PEO for large businesses because it is the first PEO created specifically for franchises and hotel management. INFINITI HR has extensive experience in working with some of the country's most popular franchises and largest hotel brands, including Choice Hotels International, Best Western, Massage Envy, and Supercuts.

"At INFINITI HR, we pride ourselves on providing unparalleled support and flexibility, empowering businesses to thrive and succeed in today's dynamic market," INFINITI HR Co-Founder Mark Schwaiger said. "We are honored to be Investopedia's pick for the fourth year in a row."

INFINITI HR allows businesses to personalize services with the option to pick and choose services for a custom bundle. It separates out major services like HR support and payroll so businesses can opt for one without being stuck with the other. It's the kind of flexibility that large enterprises look for when converting to a new provider. A unique feature is its recruitment services, which help to keep companies stacked with the top talent they need to keep growing.

INFINITI HR offers many attractive employee perks, such as the full bouquet of health, dental, vision, and life insurance. Other benefits include unemployment, workers' compensation, and liability claims support. For business owners, there are support services available, such as state-specific HR systems with on-demand consulting services and compliance and risk management. For those focused on growth, there is even recruitment outsourcing available to scout out talent and advance teams.

