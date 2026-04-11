Investors Rally Behind American Ventures and Founder Shravan Parsi

Investors back American Ventures

Over 85 Investors Formally Express Confidence in Firm's Leadership, Transparency, and Integrity

AUSTIN, Texas, April 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Ventures, a Texas-based real estate development firm, today announced that over 85 investors have formally and voluntarily signed statements of support for the company and its Founder and CEO, Shravan Parsi, following recent negative media coverage. The outpouring of investor backing, collected over a 48-hour period, reflects what signatories describe as an exceptional standard of communication, integrity, and personal commitment that Shravan Parsi and his team have demonstrated throughout some of the most challenging years in modern real estate history.

The investor statements each signed under the investors' own names and, in many cases, their companies uniformly express confidence in Shravan Parsi, American Ventures' leadership and a desire to see the firm continue advancing its development projects.

Investors Speak Out

Investors cited consistent communication, hands-on project management, and Shravan Parsi's personal commitment as hallmarks of the American Ventures experience. The following are their words, unedited.

"In our entire relationship, Shravan and his team have exhibited suburb transparency, communication, competence, and professionalism. I am always able to contact Shravan by phone, email, or text. Even when he is traveling with his family, Shravan quickly responds with extensive details, a happy countenance, and offers to arrange calls for follow-ups. The AV team is unlike so many developers that will drip out information about ongoing projects, only giving granularity when pressed. On the contrary, AV sends regular quarterly updates (and sometimes monthly which is far more than the industry norm) that are extensive, intricate, and transparent."

— Sandeep Shah, Founder & CEO, Vitae Capital

"For a little over two years I have invested with American Ventures in several projects in South Texas. The personal experiences been very gratifying as Shravan Parsi and his team take a very hands on approach to deliver important and timely updates on each project. They answer questions and give details beyond what I have experienced with other developers. This includes honest discussions about fees and costs. They are always available. Professionally, I am very please with the performance to date of our projects. This is a reflection of Shravan's ability to assemble talented people and lead with a vision. Development is complex with problems occurring often without warning. However, American Ventures has smoothly handled all issues which is comforting for an investor. Shravan has shown great vision and foresight in choosing solid properties and then adding value through out the development process."

— Phil Garner, Investor

"I have known Shravan Parsi for over 10 years as well as investing with him through American Ventures. He has always done what he said he would do and kept me up to date on projects in progress in a timely manner."

— Rick Bennett, CPA/PFS, CFP®, Founder, Maslow Wealth Advisors

"Investing with American Ventures has been an exceptional experience right from beginning. Shravan's attention to every detail, transparent communication, and direct availability to answer questions have made the entire investment process smooth and confidently executed."

— Srikanth Ramaka, Investor

"I have been investing with American Ventures for five years and saw excellent returns on the Shadow Creek San Antonio project. I receive regular updates on each project, and whenever I have questions, I email Shravan directly or join a Zoom call with him & his project team. I trust American Ventures under Shravan's leadership and wish success for all of us."

— Sudheer Yarlagadda, Investor

"I am invested in two projects with American Ventures. The team has been professional and the communications timely. I am also invested in several projects with other sponsors, and the AV team has demonstrated more value creation during a challenging market than many others."

— Kris Wong, KSW Group LLC

"I've appreciated Shravan's consistent and transparent communication about project status, along with his professionalism in all interactions. Like many others, his projects have been affected by the recent Austin real estate downturn."

— Raj Seku, Investor

"In my interactions with Shravan Parsi and the team at American Ventures, I have found them to be committed to their projects and open with regard to details."

— Ashok Ambati, Ambati Investments LLC

A Note on Navigating a Difficult Market

Real estate development across the United States has faced extraordinary headwinds since 2022, including elevated interest rates, rising material and labor costs, LP capital constraints, and ongoing macroeconomic volatility. American Ventures has continued to advance its Austin development projects without issuing capital calls to investors, a standard to which few development firms in this environment have been able to hold.

Statement from Shravan Parsi, Founder & CEO

In response to the investor show of support, Shravan Parsi issued the following statement:

"I am deeply moved and humbled by the words and signatures of our investors. Real estate development is a long-term business built on trust, and these men and women placed that trust in American Ventures. In a period that has tested every developer in this country, my team and I made a commitment: protect investor capital, communicate honestly, and keep moving forward. I am grateful to each investor who took the time to stand with us publicly. Their support strengthens our resolve, and I look forward to honoring their confidence through continued progress on every one of our projects."

— Shravan Parsi, Founder & CEO, American Ventures

IMPORTANT DISCLAIMERS AND REGULATORY NOTICES

This press release is issued for informational and communications purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security, investment product, or interest in any fund or investment vehicle managed or sponsored by American Ventures or any of its affiliates. Any offering of securities is made only by means of a private placement memorandum or other offering documents, which contain important information about investment objectives, risks, fees, and expenses, and which must be read carefully before investing.

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS. Investing in real estate development projects involves significant risks, including but not limited to: the risk of loss of all or a substantial portion of invested capital; illiquidity; lengthy investment horizons; market and economic risks; construction, permitting, and regulatory risks; interest rate risk; and risks associated with leverage and financing. Real estate values can decline and individual projects may not perform as projected.

The investor testimonials and statements of support referenced in this release reflect the personal opinions and individual experiences of those investors as of the date stated. They have not been independently verified, are not representative of the experience of all investors, and should not be construed as a guarantee of future performance or results. Investors may have differing experiences. Testimonials may be subject to conflicts of interest.

American Ventures and its affiliates are not registered as investment advisers with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or any state securities authority. This release does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Prospective investors should consult with their own legal, tax, and financial advisors before making any investment decision.

Securities, to the extent offered, are offered in reliance upon applicable exemptions from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, including but not limited to Section 4(a)(2) thereof and Regulation D promulgated thereunder, and are not registered with the SEC or any state securities authority. Such securities may only be offered and sold to persons who qualify as "accredited investors" as defined under Rule 501(a) of Regulation D.

This release may contain forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views and estimates. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. American Ventures undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

If you have received this release in error, or if you are not an accredited investor, you should not rely upon the contents of this release for any investment purpose.

About American Ventures

American Ventures is a Texas-based real estate development company founded by Shravan Parsi. The firm focuses on value-add and ground-up development projects across Texas, with active projects in Austin, San Marcos, Elgin, and other markets. American Ventures is committed to investor transparency, disciplined capital stewardship, and community-beneficial development.

Media Contact

American Ventures LLC, American Ventures LLC, 1 214-368-0909, [email protected], https://americanventures.com/

SOURCE American Ventures LLC