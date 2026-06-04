INVEX AI: Introducing Ivy, the Intelligence Layer for Metal ERP

INVEX AI introduces Ivy, Invera's AI assistant for metal ERP, enabling natural-language access to data, workflow automation, and AI-driven operational support across sales, inventory, and planning.

DALLAS, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Invera, the provider of the INVEX metal ERP platform, has announced INVEX AI, a strategic initiative focused on bringing artificial intelligence directly into the operational workflows of metal service centers, processors, distributors, and tube mills. At the center of the INVEX AI initiative is Ivy, Invera's AI assistant designed specifically for the metals industry, which includes Ivy's Help, Ivy Insight, and Ivy Agents.

The INVEX AI initiative positions INVEX as an intelligent enterprise platform for the metals industry, enabling AI to move beyond simple conversations into real operational workflows across sales, inventory, production, planning, shipping, and customer service.

By combining AI capabilities with INVEX's deep metal industry functionality, companies will be able to interact with ERP data using natural language, automate repetitive operational tasks, and accelerate decision-making, while maintaining human oversight and existing business controls.

Three Key Areas of Focus

Built directly into the INVEX platform, INVEX Ivy combines large language model (LLM) technology with INVEX's operational ERP infrastructure to help users access information faster, interact with business data using natural language, and execute prompt-driven tasks inside INVEX.

The INVEX AI roadmap focuses on three primary areas:

Ivy Help – AI-powered assistance trained on INVEX documentation, user guides, and support resolutions to help users quickly learn workflows and resolve questions.

Ivy Insight – Natural-language access to operational ERP data, allowing users to ask business questions such as inventory availability, aging reservations, shipment status, planning exceptions, and customer activity without requiring separate BI tools or dashboards.

Ivy Agents – AI agents capable of assisting with operational activities inside INVEX, including order creation and management, planning tasks, configuration assistance, and warehouse processes. Through the INVEX AI chatbot, users can issue instructions to Ivy to create a quote or sales order, change an order due date, apply pricing changes, or close an order. INVEX AI capabilities are planned to be released incrementally as part of upcoming INVEX software releases.

AI Built on a Metal ERP Foundation

Built on a modern services-oriented architecture with REST APIs, microservices, and Model Context Protocol (MCP) connectivity, INVEX AI is designed to allow large language models (LLMs) and AI agents to safely interact with enterprise ERP data and processes.

INVEX AI is designed around a "human-in-the-loop" approach, ensuring users remain in control of operational decisions while leveraging AI to reduce repetitive effort and accelerate execution.

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape enterprise software, Invera remains focused on delivering practical innovation specifically for the metals industry. With INVEX AI and Ivy, metal companies will be able to leverage modern AI technologies, helping teams work faster, make better decisions, and improve operational efficiency across the enterprise.

About Invera

Invera provides enterprise software, e-commerce, and AI-driven software solutions for metal service centers and processors. The metal ERP software solution INVEX is fast and intuitive and can be implemented quickly requiring minimal, if any, software modifications.

With the introduction of the INVEX AI initiative and Ivy, Invera's AI assistant for the metals industry, the company continues to expand the INVEX platform into an intelligent enterprise operating environment.

INVEX is used by metal service centers, metal stockholders, plate processors, metal distributors, metal processors, steel toll processors, and steel tube mills that produce tubes from slit coils.

For more information, contact Invera at (514)-925-8558 or visit https://www.invera.com.

Media Contact

Ray Vasson, Invera, 1 514-925-8555, [email protected], https://invera.com/

SOURCE Invera