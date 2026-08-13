INVI MindHealth and Epitel Bring 24-Hour EEG Brain Monitoring to Veteran Mental Health Research

Brain activity is one of the most direct windows we have into how someone is actually doing...When we interpret it alongside wearable biometrics, clinical assessments, behavioral context, and trusted human connection, we get a far more complete picture of how mental health is changing over time. Post this

INVI's EVIDENT work is designed to close a critical gap in understanding the impact of psychedelic dosing, allowing extended EEG monitoring prior to, during, and following dosing sessions. Previous research has been limited to brief resting-state EEG recordings. Interventions to be studied will include cognitive behavioral therapy for PTSD, ibogaine for alcohol use disorder, psilocybin for mild to moderate TBI, and transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) in the treatment of opioid use disorder.

Wearable EEG data from REMI will help researchers identify responder profiles and map the time-course of treatment effects, including changes in sleep. INVI will combine that information with data provided by wearable biometrics, mental health questionnaires, clinical assessments, behavioral trends, and peer support to better understand how veterans undergoing treatment respond to those treatments over time.

"Brain activity is one of the most direct windows we have into how someone is actually doing, but until recently, collecting EEG data outside a hospital was nearly impossible," said Jonathan Wilson, founder and CEO of INVI MindHealth and a Navy SEAL veteran. "Epitel's REMI system lets us capture that signal while people go about their normal lives. When we interpret it alongside wearable biometrics, clinical assessments, behavioral context, and trusted human connection, we get a far more complete picture of how mental health is changing over time."

REMI is a wireless, wearable EEG system that uses four small sensors on the forehead and behind the ears, applied with disposable adhesive stickers. Unlike traditional EEG systems, REMI does not require gels, intrusive wiring, or the supervision of an expert technician. A single set of sensors support up to two weeks of continuous recording, allowing participants to go about their daily routines and sleep comfortably while brain activity is monitored and recorded, enabling longitudinal, real-world monitoring. REMI has received FDA 510(k) clearance as a Class II medical device for EEG monitoring.

"We built REMI to make high-quality brain monitoring possible anywhere life happens—at home, at work, and through the night," said Mark Lehmkuhle, PhD, Chief Technology Officer and co-founder of Epitel. "ARPA-H's EVIDENT program is asking exactly the right question: How do we objectively measure whether a behavioral health treatment is working? We're proud that REMI can help provide the continuous, real-world EEG data that the question demands."

Mental health care still relies heavily on periodic, subjective snapshots, such as questionnaires, scheduled appointments, and delayed self-reporting. That model can miss meaningful changes between visits, especially among veterans, first responders, and other high-performing people who are often trained to suppress distress and avoid asking for help.

INVI's platform combines objective data streams with behavioral insights and its Buddy support model, which is based on the military principle that no one should navigate difficult terrain alone. The goal is not to replace clinicians or reduce mental health to a single metric, but to deliver a more complete assessment of how mental resilience is trending over time and identify when additional support may be needed.

At the center of INVI's platform is MindScore™, a trend-based mental resilience signal designed to help users, care teams, and trusted support networks understand changes in mental wellbeing over time. MindScore™ is not a diagnostic score. Rather, it supports earlier awareness, richer context, and more informed next steps by integrating multiple data sources into a longitudinal view.

"As new mental health interventions emerge, the field needs better ways to understand what is changing, what may be helping, and when someone may need additional support," Wilson added. "That requires more than one device or one data stream. EEG is a foundational layer of the measurement infrastructure we're building."

INVI does not provide, administer, or promote any specific intervention. INVI's platform is not designed to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any medical or mental health condition. Instead, INVI is focused on the measurement, monitoring, and support infrastructure needed to evaluate emerging care pathways.

INVI is committed to responsible data use, privacy, security, and consent. All data collected will be handled in accordance with applicable consent, privacy, and security requirements. Data collected from INVI's EVIDENT research will be deidentified and housed in the ARPA-H EVIDENT Data Repository.

This research will be funded in part by the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H). The views and conclusions contained in this announcement are those of the authors and should not be interpreted as representing the official policies, either expressed or implied, of the United States Government.

About INVI MindHealth

INVI MindHealth is a mental health technology company building tools for earlier awareness, objective measurement, and human-connected support. Founded by Navy SEAL veteran Jonathan Wilson and based in Denver, Colorado, INVI combines biometric and behavioral data with peer accountability to help individuals understand changes in mental wellbeing over time and navigate appropriate next steps before challenges escalate. INVI's MindScore™ provides a trend-based view of mental resilience designed to help users and support systems understand changes in mental wellbeing over time.

About Epitel

Epitel is a digital health company modernizing brain health solutions to improve patient care. By leveraging a proprietary cloud-based wearable sensor system and innovative AI technologies, Epitel empowers better treatment decisions by making EEG readily deployable and accessible. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Epitel is dedicated to advancing neurological care across diverse healthcare settings.

Media Contact

Brad Burge, INVI MindHealth, 1 6508636887, [email protected], https://invimh.com/

SOURCE INVI MindHealth