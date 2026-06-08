INVI MindHealth Appoints Shawn Ryan to Board of Directors

Shawn brings lived experience, reach, and a deep commitment to changing the conversation around mental health. Post this

Founded by retired Navy SEAL Jonathan "Johnny" Wilson, INVI MindHealth is building a proactive mental health awareness platform that uses biometric and behavioral data to help people better understand changes in mental wellbeing over time. The company's model combines continuous signals, trend-based insights, and trusted human accountability through its "Swim Buddy" support framework.

"Shawn has built one of the most trusted platforms in the country for veterans and others who have carried the hidden cost of service," said Jonathan Wilson, Founder and CEO of INVI MindHealth. "He understands the culture of silence, isolation, and delayed help-seeking that puts too many people at risk. INVI is about seeing those signals earlier and making sure people do not have to face them alone. Shawn brings lived experience, reach, and a deep commitment to changing the conversation around mental health."

Ryan's appointment comes as INVI gains national momentum in the growing field of objective mental health measurement. INVI was recently named as a performer team in ARPA-H's EVIDENT initiative, which is focused on developing objective, predictive measures to help determine what behavioral health treatments work, for whom, and when. ARPA-H publicly described INVI MindHealth as supporting research in neuromodulation and psychedelic therapies with a platform for real-time objective biomarkers that can serve as new endpoints for determining treatment efficacy.

"I almost took my own life," said Shawn Ryan. "I've buried friends who lost the same fight. This isn't abstract to me, it's personal. INVI is building the tools that could have made a difference for them, and I'm not going to sit on the sidelines. I'm honored to back them. We're going to make a difference and we're going to win."

INVI is designed to be treatment-agnostic. The platform does not provide clinical diagnosis or replace care. Instead, it is being developed to help individuals, care teams, and trusted support networks identify meaningful changes earlier and navigate appropriate next steps across behavioral, clinical, and emerging care pathways.

About INVI MindHealth

INVI MindHealth is a mental health technology company building tools for earlier awareness, objective measurement, and human-connected support. Founded by former Navy SEAL Jonathan Wilson, INVI combines biometric and behavioral data with peer accountability to help individuals better understand changes in mental wellbeing over time and connect with support before challenges escalate. INVI was named as a performer team in ARPA-H's EVIDENT initiative, which is focused on developing objective, predictive measures for behavioral health.

Media Contact

Brad Burge, INVI MindHealth, 1 6508636887, [email protected], https://invimh.com

SOURCE INVI MindHealth