INVI MindHealth Selects ŌURA as Wearable Data Collaborator for ARPA-H EVIDENT Mental Health Platform

Wearable data is one of the powerful continuous signals we have access to. What makes it meaningful is how it is interpreted alongside brain activity, blood-based measures, self-report, clinical assessments, treatment context, social activity, and trusted human connection. Post this

INVI's ARPA-H EVIDENT project, "Pioneering New Endpoints in Digital Analytics for Mental Health," is focused on adding multimodal, objective measurements to clinical trials and real-world clinical practice to identify real-time signs of response to multiple treatments, including ibogaine, psilocybin, neuromodulation, and other emerging behavioral health interventions. The project will study veterans receiving several different therapies to identify biomarkers that may help predict both rapid improvement and durability of effect. Data collected under the award will be deidentified and housed in the ARPA-H EVIDENT Data Repository.

"INVI's work is about building the measurement layer that mental health has been missing," said Jonathan Wilson, founder and CEO of INVI MindHealth and a former Navy SEAL. "Veterans and high-performing people often look fine on the outside while something is changing internally. Our goal is to bring together the right data, the right science, and the right human support so we can understand those changes earlier and help people navigate care before a crisis."

Oura provides continuous biometric signals including sleep, heart rate variability, temperature trends, activity, and recovery. Within INVI's platform, Oura's biometric signals will serve as one component of a larger data ecosystem designed to help researchers and care teams understand how mental wellbeing changes over time.

"Wearable data is one of the powerful continuous signals we have access to," Wilson said. "What makes it meaningful is how it is interpreted alongside brain activity, blood-based measures, self-report, clinical assessments, treatment context, social activity, and trusted human connection. INVI is building the system that can bring those layers together."

Mental health care still relies heavily on periodic, subjective snapshots: questionnaires, scheduled appointments, delayed self-reporting, and crisis-driven intervention. That model can miss meaningful changes between visits, especially among veterans, first responders, and high-performing people who are often trained to suppress distress and avoid asking for help.

"Continuous, passive monitoring from Oura is what enables a longitudinal view that makes the difference between a snapshot and a true understanding of how someone is doing over time," said Ricky Bloomfield, MD, chief medical officer at Oura. "Through this collaboration with INVI, Oura data provides a critical layer of that context, where physiological signals like sleep, heart rate variability, and recovery can be interpreted alongside clinical assessments and behavioral context to build a clearer, more complete picture."

INVI is designed to support a more proactive model. The platform combines objective data streams with behavioral insights and its Buddy support model, which is based on the military principle that no one should navigate difficult terrain alone and to hold individuals accountable for keeping their mental state resilient. The goal is not to replace clinicians or reduce mental health to a single metric, but to create an ecosystem that delivers a more complete assessment around how mental resilience and fortitude is trending over time and identifying when additional support may be needed.

At the center of INVI's platform is MindScore™, a trend-based mental resilience signal designed to help users, care teams, and trusted support networks understand changes in mental wellbeing over time. MindScore is not a diagnostic score. It is intended to support earlier awareness, richer context, and more informed next steps by integrating multiple data sources into a longitudinal view.

Oura data will complement self-reported assessments and other clinical and behavioral measures by providing continuous context around sleep, recovery, and physiological state. Within INVI's ARPA-H EVIDENT work, those signals may help contribute to a more complete understanding of how veterans are responding across different treatment pathways.

INVI's broader collaborator ecosystem includes selected technology, research, clinical, and treatment partners supporting different components of the ARPA-H-funded work, including EEG, clinical research, psychedelic-assisted therapy research, neuromodulation, and veteran-centered support. Together, these inputs are designed to advance a more objective, multimodal understanding of mental health response and durability over time.

"As new mental health interventions emerge, the field needs better ways to understand what is changing, what may be helping, and when someone may need additional support," Wilson added. "That requires more than one device, one data stream, or one treatment model. It requires an integrated system built around objective measurement, human context, and real-world care."

INVI does not provide psychedelic therapy, prescribe treatment, or promote any specific intervention. Instead, INVI is focused on the measurement, monitoring, and support infrastructure needed to help evaluate behavioral, clinical, digital, neuromodulatory, psychedelic-assisted, and other emerging care pathways responsibly.

As part of its ARPA-H EVIDENT work, INVI will maintain a strong focus on responsible data use, privacy, security, and consent. Any wearable, biometric, clinical, behavioral, or other data used within INVI-supported research or monitoring programs will be handled in accordance with applicable consent, privacy, and security requirements. Data collected under the ARPA-H award will be deidentified and housed in the ARPA-H EVIDENT Data Repository.

INVI's platform is not designed to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any medical or mental health condition, and Oura Ring is not a diagnostic or medical device. The work is focused on supporting research, monitoring, earlier awareness, and more objective measurement by combining continuous biometric data from Oura with brain activity,clinical context, and human support within INVI's broader measurement platform.

About INVI MindHealth

INVI MindHealth is a mental health technology company building tools for earlier awareness, objective measurement, and human-connected support. Founded by former Navy SEAL Jonathan Wilson, INVI combines biometric and behavioral data with peer accountability to help individuals understand changes in mental wellbeing over time and navigate appropriate next steps before challenges escalate. INVI's MindScore provides a trend-based view of mental resilience designed to help users and support systems understand changes in mental wellbeing over time. INVI MindHealth is device agnostic, able to compile data from most wearables, expanding its accessibility.

INVI was selected for ARPA-H's EVIDENT program to add multimodal, objective measurements to clinical trials and real-world clinical practice to identify real-time signs of response to multiple mental health interventions.

Media Contact

Brad Burge, INVI MindHealth, 1 6508636887, [email protected], https://invimh.com

SOURCE INVI MindHealth