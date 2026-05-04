INVI MindHealth Welcomes Federal Action to Accelerate Mental Health Innovation, Highlights Role in ARPA-H EVIDENT Program

For years, powerful personal stories—especially among veterans—have pointed to new possibilities. What we're seeing now is a commitment at the federal level to translate those experiences into objective data that can inform care, accelerate research, and support better outcomes. Post this

INVI MindHealth has been selected as one of the first research teams under ARPA-H's Evidence-Based Validation & Innovation for Rapid Therapeutics in Behavioral Health (EVIDENT) program. The initiative is designed to generate objective, data-driven clinical endpoints and accelerate the development and evaluation of emerging mental health interventions.

"The Executive Order and ARPA-H announcement mark a meaningful shift from promising treatments to building the systems needed to understand what actually works in mental health," said Jonathan Wilson, Founder and CEO of INVI MindHealth, and a retired Navy SEAL. "For years, powerful personal stories—especially among veterans—have pointed to new possibilities. What we're seeing now is a commitment at the federal level to translate those experiences into objective data that can inform care, accelerate research, and support better outcomes."

INVI's platform integrates biometric data, behavioral insights, and peer support to help individuals understand their mental wellbeing over time, identify early signals of change, and navigate appropriate next steps across a range of care pathways.

Through its work with ARPA-H, INVI is focused on capturing and analyzing real-time biometric and behavioral data across multiple mental health approaches, contributing to a unified framework for evaluating outcomes and supporting more precise, personalized care. INVI has established partnerships with a leading network of ibogaine clinics and a major research university to evaluate safety and efficacy across multiple interventions.

"There's a growing recognition that innovation in mental health doesn't just require new treatments, but a stronger technical infrastructure around them," Wilson added. "Our role is to help create that evidence layer, while also giving individuals clearer insight into their own mental wellbeing and how to navigate an increasingly complex set of options."

The EVIDENT program supports collaboration across federal agencies, researchers, and private sector partners to accelerate the validation and adoption of effective mental health solutions.

About INVI MindHealth

INVI MindHealth is a platform focused on early awareness, guidance, and support in mental health. By combining biometric data, behavioral insights, and peer connection, INVI helps individuals understand their mental wellbeing over time, recognize early signals of change, and navigate appropriate next steps across a range of care options.

Media Contact

Brad Burge, INVI MindHealth, 1 6508636887, [email protected], https://invimh.com

SOURCE INVI MindHealth